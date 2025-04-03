Pella Global Generations Fund launches in NZ

Pella Global Generations Fund has launched in New Zealand under a portfolio investment entity (PIE) structure.

Expanding across the ditch, Pella Funds Management head of distribution Joy Yacoub said the flagship fund experienced growing demand from the New Zealand market in mid-2024.

"This is a meaningful milestone for Pella as we simplify access to our fund for New Zealand investors through the PIE structure. We are proud to bring this offering to the New Zealand market, where demand for responsible investing continues to grow," she said.

The Global Generations Fund has nearly $200 million in funds under management.

The fund achieved 14.8% p.a. net of fees in the year to February, trailing its benchmark's 20.5%.

Since inception, it achieved 9.5% p.a. while the benchmark turned in 11.4% p.a.

AIA Group, Arthur J Gallagher, 3i Group and HK Exchange are some of its top holdings.

The Global Generations Fund was spun off into the Pella Global Securities Sustainable Fund, a UCITs product domiciled in Luxembourg, in 2023. The UCITs applies the same strategy as the Global Generations Fund which is run locally.

Commenting on the current market volatility underpinned by geopolitical tensions and US President Donald Trump's tariffs, Pella chief investment officer Jordan Cvetanovksi said: "The legacy of Trump-era policies has increasingly weighed on the US stock market, leading to broad-based underperformance across multiple sectors."

"Meanwhile, regions such as Germany, with its major fiscal stimulus, and China, which is actively boosting domestic consumption, are demonstrating stronger growth and resilience. We believe this divergence will continue, opening up compelling investment opportunities in markets outside the US where supportive policies are driving enhanced performance."