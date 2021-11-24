Pella Funds Management adds to advisory board

Pella Funds Management has announced the appointment of Debbie Alliston to its advisory board.

Alliston brings a wealth of experience to the team, having recently retired from her role as chief investment officer at Multi Asset Group and head of portfolio management at AMP Capital.

Pella's managing director and analyst Steven Glass commented that Alliston is a "highly qualified executive with a demonstrable track record of success".

"Pella looks forward to working with her," Glass said.

Alliston's appointment brings Pella's advisory board to three accomplished professionals and includes Professor Greg Kaplan and Dr Ian Woods.

Kaplan is a professor of economics at the University of Chicago, co-director of the e61 Institute, an editor of the Journal of Political Economy, Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, research fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and economic consultant at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Woods brings over 20 years of experience across ESG and sustainable investment and was previously co-head of sustainable investment, AMP Capital, and deputy chair of the Investor Group on Climate Change (Australia/NZ), is currently a member of the Coordinating Working Group, Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative, and of the Chronos Expert Sustainability Network.

Pella's chair, chief investment officer and portfolio manager Jordan Cvetanovski said that Pella is thrilled with the composition of its advisory board.

"Our advisory board is highly complementary to Pella's investment approach and is bringing material value to Pella and its unitholders," Cvetanovski said.