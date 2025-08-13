PC suggests removing excessive entry requirements for advisers

In its fourth of five papers addressing productivity hurdles in Australia's economy ahead of the government's Economic Reform Roundtable, the Productivity Commission (PC) has recommended paring back some of the entry requirements that have impacted adviser numbers.

The PC pointed to feedback it received from CPA Australia during the consultation phase, and noted, "entry requirements for financial advisors are disproportionate to the level of risk, contributing to a decline in the number of financial advisers, which has limited the public's access to affordable advice."

CPA Australia welcomed the PC's acknowledgement in its fourth interim report.

The number of financial advisers listed on the Financial Adviser Register has almost halved in six years, down from 26,500 in 2019 to just 15,300 as of July 2025.

CPA Australia chief executive Chris Freeland said the Commission's draft recommendation to remove excessive occupational entry regulations that offer limited benefits could be an encouraging first step to achieve reforms for financial advisers.

"We're pleased that the Productivity Commission has acknowledged our calls for an overhaul of the entry requirements for financial advisers, which is ultimately having a detrimental effect on the public's ability to seek professional financial advice at a time when they need it most, such as nearing retirement," Freeland said.

"The cumulative effect of the regulatory burden imposed on the profession in recent years has demoralised advisers to the point where many are now walking away from businesses they grew from the ground up, while fewer new professionals are entering it to fill the gap because of the current entry requirements."

Freeland called on the government to work constructively with the profession to understand the issues and address them before the number of financial advisers declines further. It's already expected a significant number of advisers will exit the industry later this year as the education requirement deadline of 1 January 2026 arrives.

"The Productivity Commission acknowledging that entry requirements are disproportionate to the level of risk is a positive step in the right direction," he said.

The PC report also recommended revising requirements for Registered Company Auditors (RCAs) by introducing a tier of licensing for lower-risk assurance activities.

"The entry requirements for RCAs are highly restrictive, which is necessary to ensure the appropriate level of expertise and regulatory oversight for the audit of highly complex entities such as listed companies or multinational enterprises," Freeland said.

"However, the current entry requirements do not adequately differentiate between various audit risks, leading to unnecessary barriers and costs for lower-risk audit engagements. This risks undermining the pipeline of future auditors at a time when demand for independent assurance is growing, particularly in emerging areas like sustainability reporting."