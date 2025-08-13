Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

PC suggests removing excessive entry requirements for advisers

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 AUG 2025   12:07PM

In its fourth of five papers addressing productivity hurdles in Australia's economy ahead of the government's Economic Reform Roundtable, the Productivity Commission (PC) has recommended paring back some of the entry requirements that have impacted adviser numbers.

The PC pointed to feedback it received from CPA Australia during the consultation phase, and noted, "entry requirements for financial advisors are disproportionate to the level of risk, contributing to a decline in the number of financial advisers, which has limited the public's access to affordable advice."

CPA Australia welcomed the PC's acknowledgement in its fourth interim report.

The number of financial advisers listed on the Financial Adviser Register has almost halved in six years, down from 26,500 in 2019 to just 15,300 as of July 2025.

CPA Australia chief executive Chris Freeland said the Commission's draft recommendation to remove excessive occupational entry regulations that offer limited benefits could be an encouraging first step to achieve reforms for financial advisers.

"We're pleased that the Productivity Commission has acknowledged our calls for an overhaul of the entry requirements for financial advisers, which is ultimately having a detrimental effect on the public's ability to seek professional financial advice at a time when they need it most, such as nearing retirement," Freeland said.

"The cumulative effect of the regulatory burden imposed on the profession in recent years has demoralised advisers to the point where many are now walking away from businesses they grew from the ground up, while fewer new professionals are entering it to fill the gap because of the current entry requirements."

Freeland called on the government to work constructively with the profession to understand the issues and address them before the number of financial advisers declines further. It's already expected a significant number of advisers will exit the industry later this year as the education requirement deadline of 1 January 2026 arrives.

"The Productivity Commission acknowledging that entry requirements are disproportionate to the level of risk is a positive step in the right direction," he said.

The PC report also recommended revising requirements for Registered Company Auditors (RCAs) by introducing a tier of licensing for lower-risk assurance activities.

"The entry requirements for RCAs are highly restrictive, which is necessary to ensure the appropriate level of expertise and regulatory oversight for the audit of highly complex entities such as listed companies or multinational enterprises," Freeland said.

"However, the current entry requirements do not adequately differentiate between various audit risks, leading to unnecessary barriers and costs for lower-risk audit engagements. This risks undermining the pipeline of future auditors at a time when demand for independent assurance is growing, particularly in emerging areas like sustainability reporting."

Read more: Productivity CommissionCPA AustraliaChris FreelandEconomic Reform Roundtable
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda
Australian investment in venture capital lags: SMC
PC recommends switch to digital financial reporting
PC outlines key reforms to boost clean energy investment
Productivity Commission recommends corporate tax cut
AI, corporate tax, skilled workers key to productivity: PC
Adviser exodus puts retirement savings at risk: CPA
Chalmers calls for solutions, not problems
AustralianSuper, ASFA, Macquarie chiefs invited to Roundtable
'We're proceeding' with Div 296: Chalmers

Editor's Choice

Former Kerr Neilson staffer pleads guilty to insider trading

KARREN VERGARA
A former employee of Kerr Neilson's family office, Rodney Forrest, has been charged with insider trading and procuring others to trade Platinum Asset Management shares.

Decade-long ban for UGC director upheld

MATTHEW WAI
The Administrative Review Tribunal has upheld ASIC's decision to ban United Global Capital (UGC) director Joel James Hewish for 10 years, after he lodged a review of the ban handed down in June 2024.

RBA cuts rates, experts debate next moves

ELIZA BAVIN
The Reserve Bank of Australia delivered an expected 25bps interest rate cut at the August meeting, but upcoming data will determine the central bank's next moves.

CBA sets aside $52m for remediation

ELIZA BAVIN
Commonwealth Bank has provisioned $52 million for remediation purposes as it continues to finalise superannuation and advice class actions.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media