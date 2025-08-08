Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Payday super delays will cost workers: ASFA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 8 AUG 2025   12:22PM

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has called on the government to get payday super reforms signed into law as soon as possible before the proposed start date of 1 July 2026.

The super lobby group said any delays to the law would come at the expense of young people and blue-collar workers who are being hit the hardest by the super gap.

New research commissioned by ASFA found payday super has significant public support with 80% of those surveyed agreeing superannuation should be paid at the same time as wages. It found support for the reform was consistent across age groups.

ASFA said unpaid or underpaid super can significantly impact a worker's long-term financial security. ASFA modelling found that a 30-year-old worker on average wages who misses out on one year of contributions will retire with $25,000 less in their super.

"Superannuation is the kind of investment where small amounts, invested regularly, grow significantly over time. Missing out on just a few hundred dollars in your twenties can mean retiring tens of thousands of dollars worse off," ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said.

ASFA said payday super would also benefit the 90% of Australian employees who will see their super being paid more frequently, as earlier investment means greater compounding returns and higher balances at retirement.

"The longer super remains uninvested, the longer workers miss out on returns. In some cases, employers are earning interest on money that should already be in an employee's super fund," Delahunty said.

"Those returns should belong to the worker, not the business. For a 25-year-old on the average wage, even just receiving their super fortnightly instead of quarterly will mean they are $5000 better off in retirement."

ASFA welcomed payday super's inclusion in the 2023-24 Federal Budget, with a proposed start date of 1 July 2026, but urged the government to pass the necessary legislation.

ASFA said while some organisations in the financial services sector have called for further delays, the superannuation industry is warning that the cost of inaction is too high.

ASFA said even a two-year delay would leave thousands of working Australians significantly worse off at retirement than if payday super began next financial year.

"Every year we delay means more Australians missing out on better retirement security. Hundreds of millions of dollars in retirement savings are potentially at stake, and Aussie workers simply can't afford for this legislation to be kicked down the road," Delahunty said.

"We're calling on both sides of politics and the broader financial services industry to support legislating payday super so it can start next financial year. It's an obvious, commonsense reform that will greatly benefit ordinary Australians. Let's just get it done."

Read more: ASFAMary DelahuntyAssociation of Superannuation Funds of Australia
