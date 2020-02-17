NEWS
Financial Planning
Partnership sees improved advice services
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   11:16AM

Members of a $13 billion superannuation fund are benefitting from expanded financial advice capabilities via a partnership with Link Advice.

LGIAsuper partnered with Link Advice in October 2019 and has now expanded its telephone service for providing advice to members.

LGIAsuper chief executive Kate Farrar said Link Advice was qualified to assist members with a broader range of topics than was possible before, including contributions, investment choice, insurance, transition to retirement, simple retirement advice, and a retirement health check.

"The partnership with Link Advice gives LGIAsuper access to a pool of qualified advisers and enables us to scale up our advice service as demand increases," Farrar said.

Farrar said members could also access advice outside of Brisbane's normal business hours.

"Our members will benefit from this increased availability, and we are particularly pleased for our members in regional areas who rely heavily on telephone advice," Farrar said.

"It is great to be able to offer this extended service at no additional cost to our members since it is available as part of your membership."

Link Advice chief executive, Duncan McPherson said Link Advice was excited to partner with LGIAsuper.

"LGIAsuper is an organisation that shares our commitment to providing members with the opportunity to access financial advice and improve their life in retirement," McPherson said.

"Speaking to a financial adviser about your superannuation is a valuable step in taking more control of your retirement savings and, at Link Advice, we believe strongly in making this advice accessible and affordable for all Australians."

LGIAsuper is a Queensland-based super fund with close to $13 billion in retirement savings for around 80,000 members.

Read more: Link AdviceLGIAsuperKate FarrarDuncan McPherson
