Partners Group launches private infra fund

Partners Group will launch a new private markets fund for local high-net-worth investors.

The new private infrastructure fund is an Australian unit trust based on the Partners Group Next Generation Infrastructure strategy, which recently launched in offshore markets.

The strategy aims for risk-adjusted returns across global infrastructure opportunities and focuses on capex-intensive infrastructure assets and businesses with contracted, regulated, or

recurring cash flows; leading market share; high barriers to entry; and low risk of disruption.

Partners Group currently manages $4.5 billion on behalf of private wealth clients in the country across a range of strategies, including its Global Value Fund and Global Income Fund.

Nicholas Kuys, managing director and head of infrastructure asset management for APAC at Partners Group, said: "Infrastructure as an asset class continues to offer significant growth opportunities. Partners Group's Next Generation Infrastructure unit trust provides an attractive opportunity for Australian private wealth clients to gain exposure to the global infrastructure sector."

Kuys said it is anticipated that the Australian unit trust offering will focus on direct investments,

complemented by secondary investments and be traded monthly.

At the end of 2023, Partners Group managed US$147 billion globally.