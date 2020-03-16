Panic selling to do more damage: Ord Minnett

Panic selling, which is taking global markets by storm, is likely to do more damage as it spreads across asset classes, according to latest Ord Minnett research.

"Market volatility inevitably reverberated into the listed hybrids market, with the asset class suffering a blow out in spreads, in most cases as a result of irrational selling," Ord said.

"The spreads on hybrids have blown out more than 330bps since their recent tights February 21, with the average gross trading margin sitting at 6.0% (2.65% in February)."

Some of the recent market moves are part of a repricing event, not a distress event in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ord Minnett said.

"Recent market moves are unprecedented and in some assets, largely unjustified," it said.

"The impact of the virus on economies is uncertain, and therefore the ability to price the risk is near impossible, particularly against a backdrop of an already fragile global economy that had been balancing a confluence of factors: ultra-low interest rates due to waning economic growth and geopolitical tensions, record debt-levels and stretched valuations across asset classes."

"In that sense, it is unsurprising that many investors have attempted to achieve some level of certainty by liquidating holdings. "

Ord Minnett said that for some, the sell-off has been welcomed, particularly by those looking to better position their portfolios with asset classes that have been over-valued for some time.