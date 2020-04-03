NEWS
Economics
Pandemic response concerns overblown
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 3 APR 2020   12:11PM

Deloitte Access Economics is urging Australians to leave their concerns about the budgetary impact of Australia's response to COVID-19 at the door.

New analysis by Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson shows Australians needn't be concerned about the budgetary impact of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with record low interest rates ensuring the decision to borrow hundreds of billions makes sense.

According to Richardson, while the numbers involved in Australia's response are high - $213 billion between the Federal government's three rounds of stimulus so far announced - they don't condemn younger Australians to a "lifetime of higher taxes and sub-standard services".

Richardson points out that with interest rates at 2000-year lows, there has never been a better time for governments to borrow.

Even with the government spending twice the amount than it did in response to the GFC, Richardson points out interest rates are just a fifth of what Australia was forced to back then, leaving the country with half the interest burden it was saddled with at the time.

"The ongoing annual interest bill for these new borrowings will be $1.6 billion. How could we pay for that?" Richardson asks.

"To take a simple example, you could pay for that by raising the Medicare levy from today's 2%.  It would have to go all the way up... to 2.14%."

What's more, Richardson said Australia may not even bother paying back what it's borrowed so far, suggesting the government could simply let the debt become a smaller share of the economy as it grows on the other side of the crisis.

"That's what we did with the war-time debts of the past.  And it's probably the smart play this time too," he said.

"Consider the numbers.  We'll be borrowing about an extra 10% of national income.  If we choose not to pay back a single cent of that, the growth in our economy over time will halve to about 5% of national income in 18 years, and then halve again to 2.5% in a further 18 years.

"So, the costs of what we're doing really are big. And important. But they shouldn't scare you as much as they have."

In a piece published on The Conversation, UNSW Professor of economics Richard Holden agreed with Richardson's sentiment, and said Australia needs to "start thinking about a national debt that gets shrunk away as a percentage of GDP" instead of getting paid back.

He said the idea "we should have zero net-debt to GDP has to change", and added that if the nation continues to think about fiscal responses to the crisis "as loans that need to be paid back on a short clock", Australia would "do too little on the fiscal front".

"We will damage the ability of the economy to come out this crisis healthy enough to grow away the debt," Holden said.

Overall, Richardson said the government's decisions are worth the debt. Pointing to the estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 jobs saved by the government's stimulus packages, Richardson said it will be easier to grow the nation's economy on the other side of the crisis.

"Most importantly, past experience tells us that those who don't get a job back in the first two years after they lose their job in a recession rarely work ever again in the rest of their lives - with knock on costs in everything from mental health to domestic violence," he noted.

"So, some of the jobs saved now will be returning benefits for a generation."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

