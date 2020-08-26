Pandemic heightened need for SG increase: ASFA

In its supplementary pre-budget submission lodged with the government the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) called for the SG increase to go ahead and an expansion in the coverage of the Fair Entitlements Guarantee (FEG) scheme.

ASFA said the FEG scheme needs to be expanded to cover unpaid employer superannuation contributions as a result of the economic effects of COVID-19.

ASFA said while the provision of JobKeeper payments to businesses that have experienced a downturn in revenue have kept many businesses solvent, once the program ceases there is likely to be a substantial increase in the number of insolvencies.

"The terrible combination of drained superannuation accounts through early release and dried up super contributions from employers can have a devastating impact on retirement savings," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"Superannuation contributions made by employers are an employee entitlement, just like wages. In the case of insolvencies or bankruptcies the government should step in and make sure that employees receive their due entitlements."

ASFA said with nation-wide reductions in employment disproportionately impacting on the young, it maintains that the increase in the SG is now more important than ever and should continue as legislated.

The association has called on the government to consider committing to the SG increase to 12%, abolishing the $450 per month earnings threshold for payment of SG, and adopt a six-step plan to "cut red tape" and improve productivity in the super sector.

Additionally, ASFA said the industry needs to work on reinforcing public confidence in the retirement income system.

"ASFA considers that given substantial changes to the taxation of superannuation and the provision of the Age Pension in recent years there should now be a period of consolidation to allow the various changes to be bedded down," it said.

"Stability in policy settings is also crucial in regard to retirees and those approaching retirement being confident to spend and thereby support activity in the economy.

"Higher taxes and/or lower Age Pension benefits is not an appropriate prescription for boosting economic activity and lowering unemployment."