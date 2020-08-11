NEWS
Investment
PAN-Tribal signs distribution deal
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 11 AUG 2020   12:37PM

The funds management distribution house has signed an exclusive agreement to tout an infrastructure manager in the Australian wholesale market.

ATLAS Infrastructure will now be distributed in the segment by PAN-Tribal.

The firm was founded in 2017 with the backing of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and has offices in Sydney and London.

It is led by partners Rod Chisholm, David Bentley, David McGregor (all three formerly of RARE Infrastructure), Peter Hyde and Matt Lorback.

"We are very happy to be working with a quality manager such as ATLAS," PAN-Tribal Asset Management chief executive Colin Woods said.

"Not only is the investment team one of the largest dedicated listed infrastructure teams globally, it is a team that possesses an extensive and rich history of investing in infrastructure."

"Signing this distribution agreement with PAN-Tribal is a natural progression for our business as we seek to access a broader range of investors and diversify our business," ATLAS's Lorback said.

PAN-Tribal late last year teamed up with Barwon Investment Partners, which invests in private equity, property, and specialised investments including secondary fund investments and public to private transactions.

Woods started PAN-Tribal Asset Management with his brother in 2014 after working in a variety of roles including as MLC's general manager for sales, UBS Global Asset Management's ANZ chief executive and later, as its head of third party distribution for Asia ex China and Japan.

