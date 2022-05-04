Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAY 2022   12:44PM

The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Pallas Capital has appointed Chris King to the role, effective this month.

King joins from First Sentier where he led investment sales and key accounts since July 2017, commencing prior to Colonial First State Global Asset Management's rebrand.

Prior to that he held a range of distribution roles at Colonial First State.

At Pallas, King will be responsible for distributing the firm's fund to wholesale intermediaries and financial advisers.

The role is part of the business' continuing growth strategy, King told Financial Standard.

He will report to executive director Mark Spring and executive director, distribution Craig Bannister.

His appointment follows two other recent hires to the distribution team - Brad Gowenlock and Esther Fang.

They have both joined Pallas Capital as partners on the team, looking after high-net-worth investors, family offices and institutional investors, both in Australia and the broader APAC region.

