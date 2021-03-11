Pahari's pay packet revealed

AMP has reported the extent of the remuneration awarded to former AMP Capital boss Boe Pahari in the 53 days he led the business.

As outlined in AMP's annual report, Pahari was paid $376,000 in cash payments and was awarded an additional $937,724 as part of the AMP Capital Enterprise Profit Share plan.

The near million-dollar amount reflects the profits from the AMP Capital EPS plan for the 53 days he was chief executive, equating to $17,692 per day.

Pahari took on the role as chief executive of AMP Capital on 1 July 2020 and stepped down on 24 August 2020.

Additionally, former chief executive of AMP Australia Alex Wade took home a total of $533,000 in his final year. In 2019 he took home $2.9 million.

AMP chair Deborah Hazelton said following her appointment in September last year the board was committed to accelerating existing culture change initiatives and to introduce further initiatives to build a culture that is more inclusive, accountable and performance driven.

"The board was particularly involved in the establishment of the Board Culture Working Group, of which I was chair, and initiated a review of workplace conduct," Hazelton said.

"A major task of the Culture Working Group was to set down the board's shared beliefs in terms of culture, governance and strategy."

She said the review has been completed and has provided the board and management with a clear framework for expectations and system design.

"The comprehensive review of workplace conduct has also been completed and while it pleasingly found that AMP does not have a systemic issue with regard to sexual harassment or misconduct in our workplace, it has identified some key improvement areas to meet global best practice standards," Hazelton said.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari took a hit to his remuneration in 2020, taking home $6.7 million, compared to $13.4 million in 2019.

While his base salary remained at $2.17 million, the drop is the result of smaller share-based bonuses and short-term cash incentives and benefits.

Hazelton said AMP's performance in 2020 was reflected in the variable remuneration outcomes for De Ferrari and key management personnel (KMP).

"The decision to not pay any short-term incentives to the CEO and current KMP reflects the board's view to align remuneration with shareholder outcomes," she said.

"We are committed to setting the remuneration targets of our executives at levels that align with the company's performance and meet shareholder expectations."

Speaking of the business' goals for 2021, De Ferrari said the focus will be on reshaping advice, simplifying super and growing the platforms business.

"In 2021, we will complete the advice reshape program to establish a commercially sustainable and competitive business model," De Ferrari said.

"We will deliver technology solutions to enable practice efficiencies, increase advice accessibility by uplifting our phone-based advice capabilities and continue our support for our adviser network as we complete client migration to Annual Advice and Service Agreements."

De Ferrari said completing the next phase of simplifying the superannuation business will build on the execution momentum of 2020.

"Our next phase of building a best-in-class superannuation business will reposition the business for growth," he said.

"We will refine our product offering, with a primary focus on stabilising outflows by improving investment returns and reducing operating costs while retaining a competitive market position."

For the platforms business, De Ferrari said AMP remains steadfast in its commitment to equip advisers with the necessary tools and information to better serve clients.

"To deliver on our growth targets, we will leverage existing relationships within the adviser community to grow our external financial adviser (EFA) cashflows and position North as the platform that best enables adviser efficiency," De Ferrari said.

"We will continue our work on the enhancement of North's functionality and optimise our retirement offering to ensure North is fit-for-purpose and equipped to capitalise on industry trends."