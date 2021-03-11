NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
General
Pahari's pay packet revealed
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   11:59AM

AMP has reported the extent of the remuneration awarded to former AMP Capital boss Boe Pahari in the 53 days he led the business.

As outlined in AMP's annual report, Pahari was paid $376,000 in cash payments and was awarded an additional $937,724 as part of the AMP Capital Enterprise Profit Share plan.

The near million-dollar amount reflects the profits from the AMP Capital EPS plan for the 53 days he was chief executive, equating to $17,692 per day.

Pahari took on the role as chief executive of AMP Capital on 1 July 2020 and stepped down on 24 August 2020.

Additionally, former chief executive of AMP Australia Alex Wade took home a total of $533,000 in his final year. In 2019 he took home $2.9 million.

AMP chair Deborah Hazelton said following her appointment in September last year the board was committed to accelerating existing culture change initiatives and to introduce further initiatives to build a culture that is more inclusive, accountable and performance driven.

"The board was particularly involved in the establishment of the Board Culture Working Group, of which I was chair, and initiated a review of workplace conduct," Hazelton said.

"A major task of the Culture Working Group was to set down the board's shared beliefs in terms of culture, governance and strategy."

She said the review has been completed and has provided the board and management with a clear framework for expectations and system design.

"The comprehensive review of workplace conduct has also been completed and while it pleasingly found that AMP does not have a systemic issue with regard to sexual harassment or misconduct in our workplace, it has identified some key improvement areas to meet global best practice standards," Hazelton said.

AMP chief executive Francesco De Ferrari took a hit to his remuneration in 2020, taking home $6.7 million, compared to $13.4 million in 2019.

While his base salary remained at $2.17 million, the drop is the result of smaller share-based bonuses and short-term cash incentives and benefits.

Hazelton said AMP's performance in 2020 was reflected in the variable remuneration outcomes for De Ferrari and key management personnel (KMP).

"The decision to not pay any short-term incentives to the CEO and current KMP reflects the board's view to align remuneration with shareholder outcomes," she said.

"We are committed to setting the remuneration targets of our executives at levels that align with the company's performance and meet shareholder expectations."

Speaking of the business' goals for 2021, De Ferrari said the focus will be on reshaping advice, simplifying super and growing the platforms business.

"In 2021, we will complete the advice reshape program to establish a commercially sustainable and competitive business model," De Ferrari said.

"We will deliver technology solutions to enable practice efficiencies, increase advice accessibility by uplifting our phone-based advice capabilities and continue our support for our adviser network as we complete client migration to Annual Advice and Service Agreements."

De Ferrari said completing the next phase of simplifying the superannuation business will build on the execution momentum of 2020.

"Our next phase of building a best-in-class superannuation business will reposition the business for growth," he said.

"We will refine our product offering, with a primary focus on stabilising outflows by improving investment returns and reducing operating costs while retaining a competitive market position."

For the platforms business, De Ferrari said AMP remains steadfast in its commitment to equip advisers with the necessary tools and information to better serve clients.

"To deliver on our growth targets, we will leverage existing relationships within the adviser community to grow our external financial adviser (EFA) cashflows and position North as the platform that best enables adviser efficiency," De Ferrari said.

"We will continue our work on the enhancement of North's functionality and optimise our retirement offering to ensure North is fit-for-purpose and equipped to capitalise on industry trends."

Read more: AMP CapitalBoe PahariAlex WadeAMP AustraliaDeborah HazeltonFrancesco De Ferrari
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AMP Capital still being dressed up for sale
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
AMP and Ares enter JV
AMP Capital lags on sustainable inflows
AMP Capital names new executive
Super fund ousts ethical manager
AMP Bank boss exits
Does financial services have a problem with women?
SuperConcepts appoints interim chief executive
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Editor's Choice
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
KARREN VERGARA
Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.
Rest expands member engagement team
KARREN VERGARA
Rest has appointed two senior leads to drive digital engagement and member insights respectively.
GROW Super rebrands
KARREN VERGARA
GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.
Remediation services profiting from Royal Commission failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Services are popping up to assist consumers in getting refunds for fee for no service financial advice, junk insurance and other misconduct exposed by the Royal Commission - but they are doing it for a fee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something wpJKqcbR