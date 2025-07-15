Newspaper icon
Padua Solutions buys up data provider

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUL 2025   12:19PM

Padua Solutions is strengthening its data capabilities with the acquisition of Wealth Data following a successful capital raise, which closed at $2 million over its target.

Wealth Data provides insights on advisers, superannuation funds, and self-managed super funds (SMSFs).

Following the acquisition, Padua Solutions will receive enhanced wealth insights to enable more effective adviser support and client engagement, improved market intelligence to enhance advisers' decision-making and competitive advantage, and immediate client benefits by leveraging Wealth Data's existing relationships across platforms and institutions.

Wealth Data founder Colin Williams said he is pleased to join Padua Solutions.

"Joining Padua presents an exciting opportunity to further enhance how our data insights drive positive outcomes in financial advice and financial services," Williams said.

"Together, we will continue innovating to deliver unparalleled value and insights to the industry."

Padua Solutions co-founder and chief executive Matthew Esler said the acquisition marks a significant step towards delivering "powerful and actionable" insights to the financial services industry.

"Colin Williams and his expertise will significantly enhance our offering and our ability to support our clients' growth and success," Esler said.

"The strong response to our capital raise reflects confidence in our strategic vision, and we look forward to announcing additional acquisitions soon."

The transaction follows Padua Solutions' capital raise with the initial target of $5 million, which closed at $7 million - the capital raise was supported by funds managed by Acorn Capital as cornerstone investor.

Matthew Sheehan of Acorn Capital and a director of Padua Solutions said: "We believe that with its technology and data, Padua is poised to revolutionise the advice sector."

"The acquisition of Wealth Data is a step to achieving this goal and we are excited to continue to support Padua's ongoing growth and look forward to their continued success."

