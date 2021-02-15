PADUA launches client fact find

The financial technology firm has launched a client facing digital fact find to eliminate time consumption in obtaining pre-meeting information.

CAPRI has completed beta testing and makes the gathering of information less overwhelming for clients.

It integrates with advice software such as Xplan, sends clients relevant sections in stages, and offers a custom-branded solution for each practice.

The initial beta testing found advisers save around 20 minutes during the fact find process and led to higher client engagement as the adviser can tailor the fact find according to client needs.

PADUA co-founder Matthew Esler said CAPRI helps advisers make the right first impression with a seamless digital experience.

"This in turn means the first meeting can be more meaningful - they'll have the data they need to have proactive advice conversations and start modelling different options," he said.

"Advisers told us clients were overwhelmingly positive about their new technology and appreciated not needing to bombard people with too many questions."

The new client facing digital fact find can be fully integrated with the group's adviser-led fact find service SORRENTO.