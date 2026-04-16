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Pacific Equity Partners adds four to local team

BY STAFF WRITER  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2026   8:03AM
Pacific Equity Partners has welcomed an associate director, two associates and an analyst to its Sydney team.

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Read more: Pacific Equity PartnersJ.P. MorganHortin ZengKurtis AlbertLaura LeesonPEP GatewayBoston Consulting GroupBoutique Wealth AustraliaCarlyle GroupFinancial Management Association of AustraliaJefferiesKPMGLuke Porter
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