Pacific Current FUM, earnings lower in FY25

The exit of two boutiques has dented Pacific Current Group's (PAC) funds under management (FUM) by 29%, while another affiliate dragged the 2025 financial year with a $22.1 million impairment.

Exits in Banner Oak Capital Partners and Carlisle Management Company saw $10.4 billion and $2.9 billion respectively lower FUM to $30 billion.

Last December, PAC fully offloaded Banner Oak for $29.6 million, which resulted in an $8.1 million gain and ultimately $459,000 in the net share of profits.

Last July, it also sold Carlisle Management Company to NASDAQ-listed alternatives asset manager Abacus Life.

Partial divestments include a 55% sale of its equity stake in Victoria Park Capital Advisors' (VPC) management company and 22% of 24.9% future carried interest entitlements in VPC's funds yet to be launched.

PAC also completed the restructure of its investment in Aether Investment Partners, a private investor in natural resources and infrastructure, in March, changing from an equity share to a revenue share agreement, while maintaining a liquidation right of 24.9% should the company be sold.

This led to a $22.1 million expense booked in FY25, comprising impairments of $11.6 million in goodwill, $8.3 million in brand and trademarks and $2.2 million in partial impairments of management rights due to Aether's new fund-raising activity being slower than what PAC previously anticipated.

The group reported a statutory NPAT of $58.2 million, which was slashed by 47% compared to the prior corresponding year's $110.1 million. This was largely driven by fair value uplifts and gains on disposals.

Underlying NPAT stood at $26 million, also significantly lower than the prior year's $32.2 million.

PAC acting chief executive Michael Clarke told a shareholder briefing: "We are patient investors who will only act where we see the opportunity."

PAC is looking to invest in its existing boutiques and inject further capital, Clarke said, to support growth, effectively via working capital loans across three out of the eight boutiques.

In aiming to accelerate growth, PAC prefers businesses operating in the private equity space rather than venture capital firms.

PAC chair Justin Arter, who joined the company on June 17, said: "PAC's leadership has skilfully overseen our asset management, strategic divestments, and the completion of share buy-back initiatives. Their efforts have laid a robust groundwork for the company's forthcoming expansion."