Financial Planning

Outsourcing will 'supercharge' value of advice: Netwealth

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 4 NOV 2025   12:42PM

A new report from Netwealth outlines key methods of growth for advice businesses, including pinpointing where to outsource some business activities.

Netwealth's Innovation starts with curiosity report touches on several solutions, spanning from profit model to customer engagement innovation, to actively help scale a business.

The report recommends outsourcing "non-core" activities, and if executed appropriately, leveraging capabilities from other companies can "supercharge" the value of a business.

It provided a comprehensive comparison between average firms and AdviceTech Stars (firms that are more technologically advanced) and found that the latter engaged with more third-party support in a few areas.

Over half AdviceTech Stars (51%) outsource for support/help desk services, compared to 42% in average, while 49% AdviceTech Stars outsource for IT management/infrastructure, compared to over one in three for average firms (37%).

Numbers were closer for advice-related activities, such as paraplanning (49% and 46%), compliance (42% and 34%), and mortgage and loans (33% and 27%). AdviceTech Stars were, however, found to have lower outsourcing numbers in estate planning (37% and 39%).

However, speaking to Financial Standard recently, Akambo managing director Joe Akiki observed that Australian advisers exhibit the attitude of 'doing everything themselves', which he said is inefficient and those that are successful always leverage expertise from others through partnerships.

Meanwhile, for core activities, the report pointed out that managed accounts continue to help scale investment executions, while artificial intelligence (AI) and technology will offer more efficiency from business to business.

The report also reiterated that a business should focus on the internal structure, particularly how it organises and aligns its talents and assets.

"It can also be about how you build innovation into the daily structures and routines of your business. Ideally, such innovations attract talent, as they boost productivity or enable performance that outpaces competitors," the report stated.

"Process innovation focuses on the steps a business takes to get things done. It is about finding ways to do things better, changing 'business as usual' to maximise efficiency and outcomes."

Additionally, there are many ways a business can evolve its product or service by offering additional wealth services like mortgage broking, estate planning, accounting services, or even lending services, especially for the younger generation.

"Product performance innovation considers how you can enhance the products and services that you offer your clients," the report added.

"You may want to consider how you tackle the younger generation, with services that better appeal to that cohort."

In relation to appealing to clients, the report said percentage-based fees are becoming less favourable in comparison to flat fees.

"A key change is a shift from a percentage-based model to a flat-fee model. This is evident from Netwealth's data on advice firms between 2016 and 2025," the report said.

"It's particularly significant in portfolios with less than $250,000, and the upper-end portfolios of over $2 million, in which flat fees represent over half of all accounts. Supporting this shift is an increasing desire from consumers for flat fees."

