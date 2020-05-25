NEWS
Outsourced trading set to boom
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 25 MAY 2020   12:15PM

As merger activity propels the size of some of the nation's super funds, outsourcing could emerge as the answer to cheaper, quicker and more scalable trading.

According to State Street, outsourced trading can help super funds and asset managers reduce costs, meet regulatory demands, improve transparency, keep up with rapid technological changes and access global liquidity sources.

As super funds merge and reach a threshold of FUM, they will be faced with the decision of whether to internalise their investment management, according to State Street Global Markets Asia Pacific head of portfolio solutions James Woodward.

"There's a lot of considerations that these super funds would need to make; there's not only the people, the execution and operational staff, but there's also the systems environment and other cost considerations such as the costs associated with compliance, risk, legal documentation, regulation, set up, and finding and hiring project management staff and consultants," he said.

"So an asset owner really needs to consider for the quantum of the assets that they might be trading; do they want to do that themselves and how long that would take, or whether they want to find a partner to help them get the speed and scalability that comes by leveraging outsourced trading."

Outsourced trading can be utilized by a fund manager to fully outsource their trading functions, or alternatively, to supplement in-house trading capabilities with specialist functions.

It can also be drawn upon on a demand basis, for example, when an in-house trading staff member is absent, or like now, during a COVID-situation where a business may not have the capability to trade from home and need to partner with an external party to help with trades.

Boutique fund managers would also benefit from outsourced trading, Woodward said, as they may require some help and expertise in establishing execution capabilities across asset classes or launching portfolios in new geographies.

"Often when funds embark on internalisation they'll start with a small portfolio and then look to grow that out," he said.

"So cost considerations are important, but also, when you're looking internationally, you have to think about skill set, and whether it's prudent to set up an office in London, New York, and Hong Kong for example, just to execute those positions."

Those are just some of the considerations that both merging super funds and newer boutiques would have to make - driving interest in outsourced trading, he said.

When asked whether outsourced trading poses any risks to the intellectual property of these trades, or whether there was any risk of information leaking within the industry, Woodward said it was not of concern.

"We operate on an agency basis; our outsourced execution business does not have any principal market making capabilities," he said.

"So when we receive a client's order, what we do is we take that order and then look at the liquidity channels available to us, and we use more than 100 counterparties globally as well as technology, and our objective is to source the best execution for the client."

A handful of the country's largest super funds already use outsourced trading, Woodward said.

"I think as we come out of COVID-19 and people get back to the office, funds will look at their operating models and look at what their requirements will be over the next five years," he said.

"Situations like this have encouraged the outsourced trading discussion as it does not always have to be a full service, it can be modular or could be used in BCP or for business resilience."

With declining stock market valuations and super funds internalising their investment management, asset managers will want to assess how they can make their businesses more efficient, and outsourced trading could be a key area of benefit, Woodward said.

Read more: Outsourced tradingSuperJames WoodwardState Street Global Markets
