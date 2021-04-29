NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Outflows continue at IOOF
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 29 APR 2021   12:18PM

IOOF ended March quarter with $203.9 billion in funds under management and administration, after significant outflows from advice and pensions business.

The March end FUM was $1.5 billion higher than the previous quarter, and primarily driven by a $5.4 billion uplift from market movements.

Three of its four main business lines were in net outflows in the quarter: financial advice (net outflows of $1.4 billion), investment management (net outflows of $507 million) and pensions and investments (net outflows of $782 million).

The only exception was the portfolio and estate administration business which saw $267 million in net inflows, better than the previous corresponding period's $180 million net inflows.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

In February, IOOF flagged it would drop 140 advisers and readied $32 million Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) spending in FY21 and FY22 as it pivoted towards the self-employed advice model.

In the investment management business, $469 million out of the $507 million total net outflows came from AET cash deposit funds' restructure. The company says the revenue differential from the change is "negligible".

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

On pensions and investments outflows, IOOF said: "As part of the integration of P&I, IOOF are in advanced stages of strategic activities to address the competitiveness and outflows within some of the acquired P&I products. Further details will be provided at our full year results in August 2021."

Read more: IOOFRenato Mota
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IOOF licensees to take remedial action
Research reveals true value of advice
CountPlus member firm to make acquisition
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Advisers laud Xplan software
Count snaps up three former MLC firms
Dealer group GM exits
IOOF firms abandon ship
Admin fees could balloon from BFID
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
Editor's Choice
Super fund in-houses advice service
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
A $59 billion industry superannuation fund is shaking up its advice and employer units by internalising its general advice service and hiring several managerial positions to the employer division.
FirstChoice dominates platform market
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
New research finds that Colonial's FirstChoice platform is the most popular among financial advisers across all states and territories.
Queensland advice firm joins Connectus
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:18PM
NASDAQ listed Focus Financial Partners has added a Queensland advice firm to its advice multi-boutique network Connectus.
Chief economist update: Low for longer
BENJAMIN ONG  |   12:01PM
Latest inflation figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics underscore both the Reserve Bank of Australia's prescience and governor Philip Lowe's expectation that the official cash rate will remain low until at least 2024.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
5
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nick Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.