Outflows continue at IOOF

IOOF ended March quarter with $203.9 billion in funds under management and administration, after significant outflows from advice and pensions business.

The March end FUM was $1.5 billion higher than the previous quarter, and primarily driven by a $5.4 billion uplift from market movements.

Three of its four main business lines were in net outflows in the quarter: financial advice (net outflows of $1.4 billion), investment management (net outflows of $507 million) and pensions and investments (net outflows of $782 million).

The only exception was the portfolio and estate administration business which saw $267 million in net inflows, better than the previous corresponding period's $180 million net inflows.

In February, IOOF flagged it would drop 140 advisers and readied $32 million Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) spending in FY21 and FY22 as it pivoted towards the self-employed advice model.

In the investment management business, $469 million out of the $507 million total net outflows came from AET cash deposit funds' restructure. The company says the revenue differential from the change is "negligible".

On pensions and investments outflows, IOOF said: "As part of the integration of P&I, IOOF are in advanced stages of strategic activities to address the competitiveness and outflows within some of the acquired P&I products. Further details will be provided at our full year results in August 2021."