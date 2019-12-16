Ord Minnett chief resigns

Ord Minnett has confirmed its chief executive has resigned from his role at the helm of the wealth management giant, after leading the firm for 10 years.

Tim Gunning joined Ord Minnett in 2009 as chief executive and managing director and was responsible for the firm's private wealth management, institutional equities, fixed income and corporate finance businesses across Australia and Hong Kong.

Ord Minnett chair Karl Morris announced the resignation in an internal memo to staff.

"After 10 years as chief executive of Ords and the transition to independence now finalised, Gunning has decided to move on," Morris said.

Gunning finishes up at the wealth giant on December 31.

Morris assured staff that Gunning was leaving Ord Minnett "in a strong position, one that is envied by peers", and recognised the chief for growing its wealth management business post GFC.

Gunning "has overseen the transition of Ords from a traditional broking business to a wealth management business that now manages over $11 billion of client assets on a range of industry leading platforms," he said.

Morris also credited him for helping to restructure the firm's institutional stockbroking division alongside Ord Minnett's head of institutional equities, Nick Burmester.

Gunning "also implemented the rebuilding of Ords institutional business which was recently ranked No. 3 in the Peter Lee survey in small caps," Morris said.

The chair applauded Gunning for strengthening Ord Minnett's reputation.

Gunning's "focus on risk management and advice process have ensured that Ords reputation for providing industry leading advice has continued in a challenging regulatory environment," he said.

"I would like to thank him for his legacy and wish him all the best in the future."

When questioned whether a new chief was poised to take over the reins at Ord Minnett, an internal spokesperson suggested we "stay tuned".

Prior to joining Ord Minnett, Gunning was responsible for the financial advice businesses across Colonial First State at the Commonwealth Bank. He held various positions on the board at Colonial First State and was a member of the Colonial First State Executive Committee.

Prior to this, Gunning worked as the general manager of advice at Asgard Wealth Solutions and also held senior positions at Deutsche Private Bank.

Gunning is a board member of the Stockbroking Association of Australia and a senior fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.