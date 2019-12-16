NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Ord Minnett chief resigns
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:32PM

Ord Minnett has confirmed its chief executive has resigned from his role at the helm of the wealth management giant, after leading the firm for 10 years.

Tim Gunning joined Ord Minnett in 2009 as chief executive and managing director and was responsible for the firm's private wealth management, institutional equities, fixed income and corporate finance businesses across Australia and Hong Kong.

Ord Minnett chair Karl Morris announced the resignation in an internal memo to staff.

"After 10 years as chief executive of Ords and the transition to independence now finalised, Gunning has decided to move on," Morris said.

Gunning finishes up at the wealth giant on December 31.

Morris assured staff that Gunning was leaving Ord Minnett "in a strong position, one that is envied by peers", and recognised the chief for growing its wealth management business post GFC.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

Gunning "has overseen the transition of Ords from a traditional broking business to a wealth management business that now manages over $11 billion of client assets on a range of industry leading platforms," he said.

Morris also credited him for helping to restructure the firm's institutional stockbroking division alongside Ord Minnett's head of institutional equities, Nick Burmester.

Gunning "also implemented the rebuilding of Ords institutional business which was recently ranked No. 3 in the Peter Lee survey in small caps," Morris said.

The chair applauded Gunning for strengthening Ord Minnett's reputation.

Gunning's "focus on risk management and advice process have ensured that Ords reputation for providing industry leading advice has continued in a challenging regulatory environment," he said.

"I would like to thank him for his legacy and wish him all the best in the future."

When questioned whether a new chief was poised to take over the reins at Ord Minnett, an internal spokesperson suggested we "stay tuned".

Prior to joining Ord Minnett, Gunning was responsible for the financial advice businesses across Colonial First State at the Commonwealth Bank. He held various positions on the board at Colonial First State and was a member of the Colonial First State Executive Committee.

Prior to this, Gunning worked as the general manager of advice at Asgard Wealth Solutions and also held senior positions at Deutsche Private Bank.

Gunning is a board member of the Stockbroking Association of Australia and a senior fellow of the Financial Services Institute of Australasia.

Read more: Ord MinnettColonial First StateTim GunningKarl MorrisStockbroking Association of AustraliaAsgard Wealth SolutionsCommonwealth BankDeutsche Private BankFinancial Services Institute of AustralasiaNick Burmester
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CFS culls grandfathered commissions, slashes fees
CommInsure cops $700k hawking fine
APRA slaps extra conditions on Avanteos
CBA chief tasked with rebuilding banking
Global manager to build local retail team
Grandfathering phase out tussle continues
Government fund appoints new chair
Former CBA exec takes over at Optus
HUB24 upgrades distribution capabilities
NAB accused of greenwashing
Editor's Choice
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something fpXQMEpS