Investment

Optimum Pensions, Generation Life launch lifetime annuity

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 AUG 2022   12:49PM

Optimum Pensions and Generation Life partnered to launch an investment-linked lifetime annuity.

The LifeIncome products offers a lifetime annuity with 23 different investment options and has reversionary benefit and death benefits.

A statement called the annuity the first of its kind in Australia, and said it provides customers with the flexibility to select and switch between multiple investment options.

The launch coincides with the Retirement Income Covenant's recent launch. Optimum Pensions managing director David Orford said vital steps toward an increased focus on post-retirement and the product innovation are required in this space.

"The investment linked annuity complements the objectives in the Retirement Income Covenant as it can provide 20-30% higher income than an account-based pension. Since the number of pension units are guaranteed, lower investment performance does not see the loss of capital as occurs with other investment accounts," he explained.

"It is guaranteed for life thereby protecting against longevity risk, and by combining with and account-based pension, the retiree will still have access to funds in retirement. It can also provide an Age Pension boost due to the concessional means test treatment."

He added that after meeting with Generation Life, it became clear both were searching for a retirement product that would provide protection against longevity and sequencing risk.

Generation Life chief executive Grant Hackett described the linked lifetime annuity as "a game changer in the lifetime annuity space".

"We saw a great opportunity to produce the first investment linked lifetime annuity to give full flexibility and open architecture in terms of investment options, and link income to investment performance," he said.

LifeIncome aims to keep pace with inflation while helping customers access sustainable income and investment options.

Orford said there is no excuse for superannuation funds' reluctance in considering lifetime income options, saying they can directly offer the LifeIncome product or use a white-label option.

Read more: Generation LifeOptimum PensionsLifeIncomeRetirement Income CovenantDavid OrfordGrant Hackett
