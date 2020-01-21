NEWS
Superannuation
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:09PM

New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.

According to ISA's latest analysis, low-income workers in New South Wales who chose to take their superannuation guarantee entitlement as wages instead of super would be whacked with an extra $1.3 billion in tax each year.

With wages taxed at a higher rate than super contributions, ISA said workers would end up raiding their own retirement savings only to end up paying more tax.

Labelling the idea a "tax grab in disguise", ISA said the plans - floated by backbench Coalition MPs last year - would "erode" Australia's "successful" compulsory and universal super system, in addition to hitting them with extra taxes.

According to an ISA case study, a 30-year-old working mum earning $50,000 who spends time out of the workforce to raise children would stand to lose nearly $300,000 from her retirement savings, while paying more than $61,000 extra tax.

For a 30-year-old man earning the same but working continuously the amount of lost super jumps to $533,000, with an additional $113,000 in tax over their working life.

ISA said the proposal would see roughly 4.3 million Australians rely more heavily on the aged pension, which would eventually hit the nation's bottom line.

"This dangerous proposal could not only condemn more than one million New South Wales workers to poverty in retirement it lumps them with a bigger tax bill now," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"The numbers don't lie. Opt-out super is a blatant tax grab that would be used to prop up the government's budget bottom line, at the expense of hardworking NSW's workers retirement savings.

"It's bad for the economy and bad for NSW. Local NSW MPs need to call out this proposal for what it is or explain to their constituents why they support them paying more tax for no gain."

ISA also recently slammed Australian National University research which questioned the legislated raise in the superannuation guarantee, with the industry super body taking the opportunity to smash what it perceived as gaps in ANU's analysis. According to ISA the research was "so limited that no meaningful conclusions could be drawn from it."

Read more: ISAIndustry Super AustraliaANUAustralian National UniversityCoalitionBernie Dean
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:25PM
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
Job boom expected in 2020
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Close to a third of wealth management organisations are looking to boost staff numbers this year, with sales roles expected to be most in demand.
Spaceship goes on executive hiring spree
HARRISON WORLEY
Spaceship has boosted its executive team through the appointment of three executives, including a former leader of Macquarie and Bennelong Asset Management.
