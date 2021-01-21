Ophir readies new fund

The equities boutique will launch a new mid-cap focused equities fund, as its last fund readies for a hard close at January end.

The Ophir Global High Conviction Fund will be an extension strategy to the $773 million Global Opportunities Fund, with a greater focus on mid-caps and a more concentrated portfolio.

The strategy has been running since September 30 and returned 33.6% net in the three months to December end.

Ophir will open the fund to existing investors in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the older strategy Global Opportunities Fund will close to new investors at January end.

"It has always been our intention to hard close the fund between $600m to $800m FUM. By strictly managing capacity limits for each of the Ophir funds we believe this provides us the best ability to generate attractive returns over the longer term..." the firm said in a statement to investors.

"As a result, the GOF as of 31st December 2020 was approximately $773m in FUM which is at the upper end of our hard close target range. This combination of strong inflows and performance has absorbed approximately $300 million of capacity in less than [two] months."

Ophir took the same approach with its Australian equities fund, closing its first fund, the Ophir Opportunities Fund, and then launching an extension strategy, the Ophir High Conviction Fund.