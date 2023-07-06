Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

An ASIC investigation was triggered by a series of transgressions, most notably Openmarkets' failure to respond to suspicious trading activities by a client. The client had placed identical bid and ask orders on the same security at the same price, potentially creating a false impression of active trading.

Subsequently, the regulator found that Openmarkets didn't have appropriate supervisory procedures to ensure compliance with requirements under the market integrity rules dealing with suspicious trading. The wholesale broker also had insufficient staff with the appropriate skills, knowledge, and experience to carry out effective trade surveillance.

Adding to a string of contraventions, Openmarkets failed to submit suspicious activity reports about clients engaging in suspicious trading.

To rectify these breaches and comply with the infringement notice, Openmarkets has entered into an enforceable undertaking. This requires the broker to bring on board an independent expert to assess and report on its organisation and technical resources.

The expert will also identify and implement necessary remedial actions to enhance the company's trade surveillance, client onboarding, and client money handling procedures.

In response to these findings, Openmarkets said under a new leadership team, the company has transformed, putting in place robust compliance controls and systems. The broker also commissioned an independent review of the design of its trade systems back in 2021.

Meanwhile, ASIC banned Openmarkets former acting head of trading Virginia Owczarek from providing any financial service for three years. The regulator deemed her "not fit and proper" to provide or participate in the financial services industry.