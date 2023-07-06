Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 6 JUL 2023   12:49PM

Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

An ASIC investigation was triggered by a series of transgressions, most notably Openmarkets' failure to respond to suspicious trading activities by a client. The client had placed identical bid and ask orders on the same security at the same price, potentially creating a false impression of active trading.

Subsequently, the regulator found that Openmarkets didn't have appropriate supervisory procedures to ensure compliance with requirements under the market integrity rules dealing with suspicious trading. The wholesale broker also had insufficient staff with the appropriate skills, knowledge, and experience to carry out effective trade surveillance.

Adding to a string of contraventions, Openmarkets failed to submit suspicious activity reports about clients engaging in suspicious trading.

To rectify these breaches and comply with the infringement notice, Openmarkets has entered into an enforceable undertaking. This requires the broker to bring on board an independent expert to assess and report on its organisation and technical resources.

The expert will also identify and implement necessary remedial actions to enhance the company's trade surveillance, client onboarding, and client money handling procedures.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

In response to these findings, Openmarkets said under a new leadership team, the company has transformed, putting in place robust compliance controls and systems. The broker also commissioned an independent review of the design of its trade systems back in 2021.

Meanwhile, ASIC banned Openmarkets former acting head of trading Virginia Owczarek from providing any financial service for three years. The regulator deemed her "not fit and proper" to provide or participate in the financial services industry.

Read more: ASICOpenmarkets Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Life, funeral insurers cop $14m fine
Allegro unveils PwC entity as Scyne Advisory
ASIC permanently bans David Sutton
ASIC deepens investigation into Magnolia founder
ASX provides clarity on CHESS replacement
Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

Editor's Choice

Openmarkets hit with largest ever MDP penalty

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Openmarkets Australia has paid a $4.5 million penalty, the largest sanction ever imposed by an ASIC Market Disciplinary Panel, after contravening market integrity rules.

Institutions must raise the bar on cybersecurity resilience: APRA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:24PM
Insights from APRA expose a lack of compliance with cybersecurity obligations is leaving hundreds of institutions open to financial crime.

HESTA generates 9.59% investment return

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:11PM
HESTA has delivered a 9.59% return for its balanced growth investment option.

iPartners launches property credit fund

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:01PM
The alternatives fund manager has launched a strategy to wholesale investors that targets secured real estate loans located in Australia and New Zealand.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.