One third of advisers use 'Big 3' platforms: Rainmaker

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 24 JUL 2025   11:43AM

FirstChoice, BT Panorama and Insignia Financial's Expand are the most widely used platforms among financial advisers, according to Rainmaker Information, which shows that one third of the industry rely on the 'Big 3'.

Colonial First States (CFS) FirstChoice platform holds the highest number of financial advisers who are aligned at 13.1% and non-aligned at 13%, the June 2025 Financial Adviser report states.

Among aligned financial advisers, BT Panorama has a 12.2% market share while Insignia's Expand has 9.8%.

Macquarie Wrap and Perpetual's WealthFocus are close behind with 9.7% and 9% respectively.

For non-aligned financial advisers, BT Panorama has a 12.5% market share and Insignia has 9.2%. Macquarie Wrap and HUB24 have 8.7% and 8.3% respectively.

Rainmaker counted a total of 39,419 users in the non-aligned category. In the aligned segment, there were 17,866.

At the end of June, AMP, now rebranded as Entireti, was the largest financial advice brand with 955 registered advisers. But this is down 84 advisers compared to last year.

ASX-listed Count is in second place with 608 advisers, down by 75 year on year.

The advice groups that saw their number of advisers grow during the period were Lifespan Financial Planning (up 4%), Centrepoint Alliance and Morgans Financial (both up 1%).

Interprac Financial Planning had the largest number of new adviser registrations of 51. Alliance Wealth registered 42 advisers, while Charter Financial Planning added 33 new ones.

All in all, there were 15,456 ASIC-registered financial advisers at the end of FY25.

The small-sized AFSLs, categorised as either having one to two advisers or three to 10, collectively increased their total numbers by 3% over the 12 months.

AFSLs that had between 101 to 250 advisers saw the sharpest drop of 15.2% annually.

