One in three Aussies face 10-year retirement savings gap: Fidelity

New research has revealed that one third of Australian pre-retirees and retirees over the age of 50 are financially unprepared for retirement, facing a savings shortfall of at least a decade.

Fidelity International's latest research, in partnership with the National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA), The Longevity Revolution: Preparing for a New Reality, draws on global research across 13 markets with 11,800 participants over the age of 50.

The report highlighted the growing gap between rising life expectancy and financial preparedness leading to an urgent need to rethink how people prepare for longer lives.

Fidelity International managing director, Australia Simon Glazier said that while the majority of Australians feel prepared when it comes to their retirement savings and longevity, there is still a significant number that are experiencing a mismatch between life expectancy and savings. The research found 36% of pre-retirees feel most uncertain about whether they will have enough money to last throughout retirement.

"This is especially true for pre-retirees, who are concerned about whether their savings will allow them to retire at their desired age. With the right planning, longer lives can be a positive reality, but it requires a new mindset and earlier action to ensure financial security," he said.

The savings gap comes from comparing how long people expected their retirement savings to last against the average life expectancy in their location. It is estimated that by 2050, 3.67 million people globally will reach the age of 100.

Glazier noted that Australian pre-retirees generally continue to prefer holding cash and as life expectancy rises, he said, it is important for people to shift gears and invest more actively.

"The length of time savings are invested, especially within a diversified portfolio, becomes crucial for retirement security. By reinvesting dividends and embracing the investment opportunities in growth assets, individuals can take greater advantage of compounding returns and better prepare financially for a longer life," Glazier said.

While 65% of Australians have executed some sort of retirement plan, only 15% of those have actively taken professional financial advice.

The research recommended addressing financial anxieties early, embracing digital platforms and AI-powered tools, addressing wellbeing and care needs and building trust in the public system as critical factors for being sufficiently prepared for retirement. It also noted supporting holistic wellbeing through timely intervention across financial stability, physical health, emotional wellbeing, and social connectivity.

"A longer life should be something to look forward to, not fear. We have an opportunity to create the conditions for people to not only live longer, but to also feel more financially secure and have a fulfilling retirement," Glazier said.