October proves kinder to MagellanBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022 12:40PM
Read more: Magellan Financial Group, David George
After months of decreasing funds under management, Magellan Financial Group has reported the slightest of increases to its FUM despite further outflows.
As at October end, Magellan's FUM sat at $51 billion; a month earlier it was $50.9 billion.
Its global equities FUM grew slightly to $26.3 billion, up from $26.1 billion. It's Australian equities FUM also gained $500 million to come in at $8.5 billion. Infrastructure equities FUM dipped to $16.2 billion from $16.8 billion at September end.
Last month, Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.4 billion; $2 billion was redeemed by institutional investors while the balance was net retail outflows.
In September, the group stated $3.6 billion of net outflows, $3.2 billion of which was institutional FUM while $0.4 billion was net retail outflows. https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/magellan-fum-drops-further-179796976?q=magellan
This time last year, Magellan recorded $114.8 billion FUM - meaning that the company has experienced a 55% decline in just 12 months.
Speaking at its annual general meeting two weeks ago, Magellan chief executive David George said his plan is to double Magellan's FUM by 2027.
"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years," he said.
"This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Rest revamps equities team|
Cbus overhauls climate change reporting|
ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing|
October proves kinder to Magellan|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Simon Brinsmead
CHALLENGER LIMITED