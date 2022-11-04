Newspaper icon
Economics

October proves kinder to Magellan

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022   12:40PM

After months of decreasing funds under management, Magellan Financial Group has reported the slightest of increases to its FUM despite further outflows.

As at October end, Magellan's FUM sat at $51 billion; a month earlier it was $50.9 billion.

Its global equities FUM grew slightly to $26.3 billion, up from $26.1 billion. It's Australian equities FUM also gained $500 million to come in at $8.5 billion. Infrastructure equities FUM dipped to $16.2 billion from $16.8 billion at September end.

Last month, Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.4 billion; $2 billion was redeemed by institutional investors while the balance was net retail outflows.

In September, the group stated $3.6 billion of net outflows, $3.2 billion of which was institutional FUM while $0.4 billion was net retail outflows.  https://www.financialstandard.com.au/news/magellan-fum-drops-further-179796976?q=magellan

This time last year, Magellan recorded $114.8 billion FUM - meaning that the company has experienced a 55% decline in just 12 months.

Speaking at its annual general meeting two weeks ago, Magellan chief executive David George said his plan is to double Magellan's FUM by 2027.

"Through growth of our existing strategies and new products, I believe we will be a fund manager of global scale once more with over $100 billion in funds under management after five years," he said.

"This will not be growth for the sake of growth. It will be considered growth, driven by creating long-term shareholder value."

