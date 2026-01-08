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Oaktree institutional sales head quits

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 8 JAN 2026   2:30PM
Oaktree's Sydney-based head of institutional sales has left the global asset manager to take up a similar role at another offshore firm.

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Read more: Brookfield Asset ManagerMine SuperOaktree Capital ManagementPlatinum Asset ManagementRichard YoungRobeco Asset ManagementSilver PointTony Harrington

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A family man, business owner, cricket fanatic and financial adviser, David Sharpe has many facets. One of his biggest legacies, as he steps down as chair of the Financial Advice Association Australia, is leaving the profession stronger than he found it.
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