NZ Super Fund hires from ART

Australian Retirement Trust has confirmed that Kevin Wong is leaving the $230 billion super fund to join NZ Super Fund.

Wong who has served as the portfolio manager for dynamic asset allocation will join the Kiwi sovereign wealth fund as a senior investment strategist.

Andrew Fisher, ART's head of strategy - public offer said over his 11 years at Sunsuper and Australian Retirement Trust, Wong has made a tremendous contribution to the investment team and to its members.

"We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his investment career," he added

Earlier in his career, Wong was an actuarial analyst at BT Financial Group and before that an associate at Macquarie Group.

Commenting on the appointment, NZ Super Fund's head of asset allocation Charles Hyde said Wong's experience in strategic and dynamic asset allocation will enable him to make a valuable contribution in his role as a senior investment strategist.

The role is housed in the fund's asset allocation team.

"The asset Allocation team is responsible for the key investment decisions in the fund, including the design of the reference portfolio as well as the allocation of active risk across the fund," Hyde said.

"We're pleased to be able to attract someone of Kevin's calibre to come and work with us in New Zealand."

Wong will relocate to Auckland presently.

The sovereign wealth fund also hired Kathryn Kerner as head of data analytics from the Federal Reserve Board and Rachael Le Mesurier from Oxfam Aotearoa as head of diversity, equity, and inclusion.