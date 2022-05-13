Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

NZ Super Fund hires from ART

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 13 MAY 2022   12:44PM

Australian Retirement Trust has confirmed that Kevin Wong is leaving the $230 billion super fund to join NZ Super Fund.

Wong who has served as the portfolio manager for dynamic asset allocation will join the Kiwi sovereign wealth fund as a senior investment strategist.

Andrew Fisher, ART's head of strategy - public offer said over his 11 years at Sunsuper and Australian Retirement Trust, Wong has made a tremendous contribution to the investment team and to its members.

"We wish him well as he embarks on the next chapter of his investment career," he added

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

Earlier in his career, Wong was an actuarial analyst at BT Financial Group and before that an associate at Macquarie Group.

Commenting on the appointment, NZ Super Fund's head of asset allocation Charles Hyde said Wong's experience in strategic and dynamic asset allocation will enable him to make a valuable contribution in his role as a senior investment strategist.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The role is housed in the fund's asset allocation team.

"The asset Allocation team is responsible for the key investment decisions in the fund, including the design of the reference portfolio as well as the allocation of active risk across the fund," Hyde said.

"We're pleased to be able to attract someone of Kevin's calibre to come and work with us in New Zealand."

Wong will relocate to Auckland presently.

The sovereign wealth fund also hired Kathryn Kerner as head of data analytics from the Federal Reserve Board and Rachael Le Mesurier from Oxfam Aotearoa as head of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Read more: NZ Super FundAustralian Retirement TrustKevin WongARTCharles HydeAndrew FisherBT Financial GroupKathryn KernerMacquarie GroupOxfam AotearoaRachael Le MesurierSunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ART responsible investment specialists jump to Redpoint
NFP funds dominate retiree super: Research
Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate
Australian Retirement Trust confirms new HQ
Super funds back Say on Climate
Remembering Steve Williams
Macquarie Group posts record earnings
Macquarie responds to term deposit scam
JBWere shakes up leadership
Barrenjoey poaches several new hires

Editor's Choice

NZ Super Fund hires from ART

ELIZABETH FRY
Australian Retirement Trust has confirmed that Kevin Wong is leaving the $230 billion super fund to join NZ Super Fund.

NGS to reduce emissions 35% in three years

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The super fund is aiming to reduce its carbon footprint by 35% by 2025 en route to its 2030 net carbon zero target.

We knew people would leave the advice industry: Hume

ANDREW MCKEAN
The regulatory transition of the financial advice industry has been cumbersome for many people but senator Jane Hume believes the worst of it is over.

Brookfield pursues asset management spin-off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Following shareholder feedback, Brookfield has confirmed it will spin off its asset management business later this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.