NZ overhauls regulation of advice

The way in which financial advice is regulated in New Zealand has changed, with a host of new requirements introduced and robo-advice now subjected to the same rules as advice delivered in person.

From March 15, all providers of financial advice to retail clients must comply with a new regulatory regime, including new licensing requirements, a Code of Conduct and new disclosure obligations.

New Zealand has traditionally had three financial adviser types: Registered Financial Adviser (RFA), Authorised Financial Adviser (AFA) and Qualifying Financial Entities (QFE) adviser. These has all been removed, with all advisers now required to meet the same standards and subject to a new Code of Conduct.

Now, individuals must either hold a Financial Advice Provider (FAP) licence or be operating under a FAP licence as a financial adviser or nominated representative. Those providing advice can currently do so under a transitional licence, valid for two years from March 15, or a full licence. Those with a transitional licence will need to obtain a full licence by 16 March 2023.

The code, called the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services, outlines the expected behaviour of those providing financial advice. The code comprises nine standards across ethical behaviour, conduct and client care and competence, knowledge and skill.

Standards include the need to always act with integrity and to ensure clients understand the advice being provided. People providing financial advice must also always ensure the protection of client information against loss and unauthorised access, use, modification or disclosure.

Those providing advice must also adhere to new disclosure requirements. Advisers must provide retail clients with information including the type of licence they hold; the services they can provide, range of products they can advise on and limitations of their licence; fees and costs; and any commissions or other incentives or conflicts of interest that could impact the advice.

They must also disclose their disciplinary history, including certain criminal convictions and civil proceedings; and, in the case of financial advisers, they must disclose any bankruptcy proceedings within four years of having been discharged.

"More than 10,200 financial advisers have come into the new licensing system, with more than 1700 transitional licences approved and nearly 1000 authorised bodies," Financial Markets Authority director of market engagement John Botica said.

"Anyone who is not operating under a transitional Financial Advice Provider licence will now need to apply for a full licence. The transitional period gives advisers two years to complete all the competence, knowledge and skill standards required under the Code of Conduct."

Also commenting, New Zealand's minister of commerce and consumer affairs minister David Clark said: "Financial advice plays an important role in helping New Zealanders achieve significant milestones in their life, such as saving for a first home or planning for retirement. And we know that those who get financial advice achieve better financial outcomes."

"The new regime will give consumers greater confidence to seek advice that will help with their financial goals, providing them with greater trust in the quality of that advice."

The reforms have been in the works for several years now, with legislation first introduced to Parliament in 2017. In mid-2019 the Financial Advisers Act 2008 was repealed, and the Financial Services Legislation Amendment Act was introduced.