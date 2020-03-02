NZ blacklists fossil fuels from super

The New Zealand government has hardened its stance on climate change, barring fossil fuel producers from default accounts in its voluntary super system.

Approximately 690,000 New Zealanders in default KiwiSaver accounts will no longer have exposure to investments in fossil fuels and illegal weapons, with the changes coming into action by June 2021.

Default providers are funds allocated to people who do not choose a fund when they join KiwiSaver.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi said the changes reflect the NZ government's stance on climate change.

"This reflects the government's commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change and transitioning to a low-emissions economy," he said.

"It also makes sense for the funds themselves given that there is a risk of investing in stranded assets as the world moves to reduce emissions."

He argued that an exodus from fossil fuel producers would not result in lower returns.

"In 2017, the $47 billion NZ Superannuation Fund adopted a climate change investment strategy that resulted in it removing more than $3 billion worth of stocks that exceed thresholds for either emissions intensity or fossil fuel reserves, without negatively affecting performance," Faafoi said.

"So we know that moving away from investments in fossil fuels doesn't have to mean lower returns."

Faafoi said the default providers needed to do more to engage with members, so Kiwis can make better informed decisions about their fund.

"We want all New Zealanders to enjoy the benefits of KiwiSaver," he said.

"No fund will be right for everyone so we're requiring default providers to do more to engage with their members and help them make the right decision for their circumstances.

"This will help with things like understanding what fund is best for KiwiSaver members and how much they should be contributing so they are on track for the type of retirement they want."

Climate Change Minister James Shaw argued previous governments had allowed New Zealanders' super savings to contribute to the climate crisis.

"No New Zealander should have to worry about whether their retirement savings are causing the climate crisis," he said.

"That's why our government is moving default KiwiSaver funds away from fossil fuels, putting people and the planet first."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government would be changing the investment mandate from 'conservative' to 'balanced', in a bid to ensure Kiwis got the most out of their investments.

"As we go about appointing new providers, the government is also improving the settings for investors," he said.

"We're changing default fund settings from 'conservative' to a 'balanced' fund. The change is intended to make a real difference to people's financial wellbeing in retirement."

He also announced there would be a procurement process to guarantee transparent fees from each provider.

"We're also focusing on ensuring New Zealanders get greater value for money from their fees, which we know can make a big difference in the amount of money people have for their retirement," he said.

"So the fees each provider charges will be factored into the providers we select during the procurement process."

There are currently nine default fund providers. The procurement process to appoint new default KiwiSaver providers will commence later this year.