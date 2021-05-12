Nuveen hires director from AXA

Nuveen Real Estate has appointed a Sydney-based director of Asia Pacific housing who is a former executive of AXA Investment Managers.

Ben Taylor will expand the firm's existing housing strategy in Australia and help find new opportunities in the region.

Taylor joined from AXA Investment Managers where he was a director of client group for alternatives for nearly a year. All up, he spent almost five years at AXA, working across various roles in real assets. Prior to that, he worked at Charter Hall and Macquarie Group.

Nuveen has also made several appointments for different regions.

Located in London, William Bateman joined in late 2020 as head of European housing and reports to Austin Mitchell, the head of international housing.

Limor Shklaz, also based in London, joined in February as a director of European housing development and design from Invesco.

Naofumi Une joined the existing housing team based in Japan as transactions manager.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for the housing sector with strong structural tailwinds supporting increased demand for housing, whilst technology and changing consumer preferences spark innovation in how that demand can be fulfilled by the sector," Mitchell said.

"I am delighted to welcome the new members to the housing team who will help enhance our ability to drive value for clients via design and operations, alongside increased regional execution."