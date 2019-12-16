NEWS
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:17PM

A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.

Almost three years after ASIC set NULIS Nominees additional license conditions for breakdowns in its internal procedures, the NAB superannuation trustee has finally satisfied the corporate regulator's requirements.

Earlier this month NULIS reported to ASIC that it had implemented a series of changes to internal policies and procedures recommended to it by KPMG, the independent expert charged with assessing and reporting on the adequacy of NULIS' compliance and risk management practices across its retail and wrap super funds.

The recommendations covered improvements to NULIS's governance and reporting lines, product redesign, training, risk management and management of conflicts of interest.

The conditions were originally applied on NULIS after ASIC enquiries into breach reports lodged by NAB's wealth entities, which the corporate regulator said involved breakdowns in risk management and communication procedures after it transferred members in a number of products to MLC MasterKey Business Super and MLC MasterKey Personal Super products in 2012 and 2013.

ASIC said that while its Federal Court proceedings with NULIS over fees for no service remained ongoing, it was still engaging with the trustee in an effort to improve its operations and address the recommendations made by the Royal Commission.

Read more: ASICNABKPMGNULIS NomineesFederal CourtMLC MasterKey Business SuperMLC MasterKey Personal SuperRoyal Commission
VIEW COMMENTS
