Nucleus Wealth launches direct indexing option

Australia's first direct indexing service is here, thanks to investment and wealth manager Nucleus Wealth.

Available to investors in a broad range of structures, including superannuation, the service involves the investor owning the individual shares that make up an index in a separately managed account.

Because the investor directly owns each of the shares in their own account, they are able to customise their superannuation or investments. This means investors can add or subtract stocks to reflect their personal values.

The concept of direct indexing has gained traction in the United States in recent years, with total assets under management in 2020 sitting at around US$350 billion.

According to a 2021 report from Oliver Wyman and Morgan Stanley, this could grow to about US$1.5 trillion by 2025, drawing flows that would otherwise be snapped up by ETFs or mutual funds.

Now on the shores of Australia, Nucleus Wealth chief investment officer Damien Klassen says direct indexing is the next generation of exchange traded funds.

"The power is in the hands of the investor, without the research and oversight responsibilities that direct share ownership often entails."

Particularly appealing to superannuation investors, direct indexing provides custom investment options without needing to commit to the time, expense, and legal obligations of running an SMSF.

"Where an index mutual fund, an index ETF or traditional superannuation fund merely tracks the index, direct investing allows investors to control their investment decisions," Klassen said.

"Investors can modify their portfolios by creating 'tilts' which is the ability to remove or add certain holdings or sectors according to personal preferences."

Investment fees start from 0.11%, administration fees are based on the amount invested.

