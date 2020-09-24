NowInfinity founders join boutique

The founders of NowInfinity have joined a boutique firm that specialises in helping businesses with their succession plans.

Amreeta Abbott and Vitalii Symon have joined Succession Plus, a business succession advisory firm with offices nationwide, New Zealand and the UK.

Abbott is a shareholder and board member, while Symon, who was NowInfinity's former chief technology officer, will join the IT team of Succession Plus.

Abbott said the Succession Plus team has built a process specifically focused on helping business owners maximise their value.

"[Having just completed an exit, I can see the importance for Australian business owners in getting this right. The baby boomer generation represents the largest transfer of wealth in history and getting that right has a critical impact on peoples' live and the wider economy. I am now focused on building out the tech platform to make the process more widely available," she said.

The duo co-founded cloud-based SMSF documentation platform NowInfinity in 2012 and sold it earlier this year to Class for $25 million.

In mid-2020, Abbott and Symon announced they left NowInfinity to pursue other opportunities. They have listed we:accelerate as a new venture they are establishing on LinkedIn.

Succession Plus chief executive Craig West said the strategy to bring them on board is a key part of the businesses growth phase.

"We are part way through a major software build to scale our offering to the market and her experience and personal network will add substantial value to that process," he said.