Northern Trust survey reveals what's testing asset owners

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 14 APR 2025   9:00AM

Northern Trust's inaugural global study of 180 asset owners has mapped the pressures, both internal and external, they expect to face in the coming year.

The study canvassed responses from senior leaders from pension funds, multi-managers, outsourced chief investment officers, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and endowments across North America, EMEA, and APAC, with portfolios ranging from US$1 billion to US$500 billion.

Optimising asset allocation emerged as the uppermost internal investment concern over the coming year, with nearly half of respondents naming it a top three challenge.

Northern Trust said this could mean that, while asset owners' current allocation aligns with their targets, they may face challenges in adapting to changing market conditions or refining their allocation to achieve the best outcome.

"To stay aligned, asset owners may need to update or enhance existing tools and resources. For instance, access to better data and analytics could enable more informed decision-making and help identify opportunities for reallocation," Northern Trust said.

Also high on the list of internal investment challenges was managing costs, navigating the regulatory environment, and executing investment strategies.

"The challenges posed by implementing investment decisions are amplified by tightening cost margins, as institutions work to navigate an environment in which achieving higher, risk-managed returns often requires resource-intensive processes," Northern Trust noted.

Regarding external challenges, which is "particularly difficult" for asset owners to predict, macroeconomic factors, including interest rate changes were most pressing.

Geopolitical instability ranked second, though it was cited less frequently by respondents from APAC. Risks from domestic political instability followed.

Climate change was also recognised as a long-term challenge, with the potential to impact asset values, particularly in sectors tied to natural resources or infrastructure.

Northern Trust also examined the risk metrics "key to effective management" to assess potential vulnerabilities, with liquidity risk being cited as the most important.

Regulatory risks, risk budgeting and management, and operational risks followed, indicating a "heightened awareness" of compliance requirements and operational challenges that accompany "complex, diversified portfolios."

To monitor these risk metrics, institutions use a range of techniques, with risk analysis leading the way. Nearly two-thirds of institutions placed it among the most important tools.

Northern Trust said this underscored the importance of a structured approach to identifying and quantifying risk exposures, adding that such a method affords asset owners with a comprehensive approach to identifying and quantifying risk.

Exposure management and risk budgeting, ranked as the second and third most important risk analysis techniques.

