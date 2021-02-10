Northern Trust hires from Dimensional

Northern Trust's asset management business has added a senior institutional distribution manager, hiring from Dimensional Fund Advisers.

Thakshi Wijesundara will be based in Melbourne.

She reports to Northern Trust Asset Management's head of Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo.

Wijesundara was most recently a regional director for the institutional and wealth channels in the global client group at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

In October 2020, the business snagged a $5 billion allocation from ANZ Investments in New Zealand across three asset classes: international credit, sovereign bonds and global equities.

Northern Trust Asset Management won the mandate as Vanguard reversed out of the local institutional market, Financial Standard first reported.

The firm had US $1.1 trillion in total assets at December 2020.