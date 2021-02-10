NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Northern Trust hires from Dimensional
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB 2021   12:40PM

Northern Trust's asset management business has added a senior institutional distribution manager, hiring from Dimensional Fund Advisers.

Thakshi Wijesundara will be based in Melbourne.

She reports to Northern Trust Asset Management's head of Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo.

Wijesundara was most recently a regional director for the institutional and wealth channels in the global client group at Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

In October 2020, the business snagged a $5 billion allocation from ANZ Investments in New Zealand across three asset classes: international credit, sovereign bonds and global equities.

Northern Trust Asset Management won the mandate as Vanguard reversed out of the local institutional market, Financial Standard first reported.

The firm had US $1.1 trillion in total assets at December 2020.

Read more: Northern Trust Asset ManagementDimensional Fund AdvisersBert RebeloDimensional Fund AdvisorsThakshi Wijesundara
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Tide turns in ETFs, managed funds inflows
Implemented Portfolios adds to board
Northern Trust scores win in Vanguard reversal
Risk but no reward in institutional equities portfolios
Global investment firm expands Australian reach
Industry fund awards $125 million mandate
No one-size-fits-all approach to franking changes
Finalists unveiled for FS Investment Leadership Awards
Northern Trust appoints head of quant
Northern Trust hires chief investment strategist
Editor's Choice
CBA slashes profits, boosts dividends
KARREN VERGARA
Commonwealth Bank has rewarded shareholders with a generous dividend payout despite its latest results falling short of expectations.
The trouble with best financial interests duty
KARREN VERGARA
The best financial interests duty reform has major loopholes and lacks guidance from regulators, leading to major confusion for superannuation trustees.
Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group
ELIZA BAVIN
Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.
Aware to focus on unlisteds over equities
ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham says the super fund is focused on building its unlisted infrastructure portfolio before it puts any more of its cash into stocks.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something arwVC2u5