Executive Appointments

Northern Trust appoints local head

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 6 SEP 2021   12:12PM

Northern Trust has named a new Australia and New Zealand lead, replacing Angelo Calvitto who recently became the head of Asia Pacific.

From October 1, Leon Stavrou will be the new head of the Australia and New Zealand business.

He was most recently a global services executive, responsible for asset servicing operations across Australia and Asia Pacific.

He joined Northern Trust in April 2010 as head of financial reporting. Before that, he held managerial roles at National Australia Bank Asset Servicing and the Victoria Funds Management Corporation.

In the new role, Stavrou will be responsible for overseeing the overall strategic direction for Northern Trust's business providing solutions to its sophisticated corporate and institutional clients across the region. He will report to Calvitto.

Calvitto took on the APAC lead in June and was the managing director and country executive Australia for three years.

"Leon is a proven and trusted leader, and we are pleased to appoint him to lead our business in the region. His experience working with sophisticated institutional clients with unique requirements will support us as we continue our business momentum and bring innovative solutions for our clients across Australia and New Zealand," Calvitto said.

According to the Australian Custodial Services Association, Northern Trust is the second-largest custodian in Australia with $722 billion of assets.

Read more: Northern TrustAngelo CalvittoNational Australia Bank Asset ServicingLeon Stavrou
VIEW COMMENTS

Hostplus can't be killed: Sicilia

