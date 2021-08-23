North educational hub registers 5000 users

AMP North's education hub has clocked up more than 5000 attendees since launching last year.

North's virtual educationHUB has held seven education series and over 70 webinars covering more than 25 topics.

The topics cover professional and personal development, including practice management, personal wellbeing and resilience, investment, client engagement, technical strategies, and leadership.

AMP Australia director of platforms Edwina Maloney said: "Providing advisers with access to quality education resources to help them deliver great advice and strengthen their businesses is central to our value proposition for the North platform - we believe it's a key differentiator."

Through the educationHUB we provide advisers with access to some of the best minds in the industry, on a range of topics and themes important to them, she added.

AMP recently overhauled its advice model. This included introducing a new fee model, which claims to support the delivery of advice, improve practice efficiency, and help advisers grow their businesses, will be phased in from 1 January 2022 to 1 January 2023.

It includes core services and user-pay services. While it will mean an increase, AMP managing director of advice Matt Lawler said the new fees have been benchmarked and will be below the industry average.