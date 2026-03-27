Non-partisan superannuation 'friendship' group formed

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Non-partisan superannuation 'friendship' group formedBY ELIZA BAVIN | FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2026 11:50AM
Super Members Council, along with politicians from across the political spectrum, have launched the Parliamentary Friends of Superannuation group.
Read more: SMC, Parliamentary Friends of Super, Super Members Council, Misha Schubert, Pat Conaghan, Kevin Hogan, Lisa Darmanin, Nick McKim, Vision Super
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