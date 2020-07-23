NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Non-bank lender winds up fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 23 JUL 2020   2:29PM

A $5 million fund that invested in personal loans is winding up, after failing to achieve sufficient scale.

The DirectMoney Personal Loan Fund invested in fixed-rate unsecured personal loans originated by non-bank lender Wisr Investment Management.

It was launched in May 2015 and had $4.96 million in assets at May 2020 end.

Wisr, as the investment manager, advised the fund's responsible entity One Managed Investment Funds to wind up the fund as it took the view the objective had not been accomplished and can't be in the future.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The Fund has not been able to reach an appropriate critical mass to operate in a cost effective and productive manner, making the Fund uneconomical to operate," One Managed Investment Funds said in a June 15 letter to investors.

"To continue the ongoing operation of the Fund, without the support of the Investment Manager, with $4,958,556 of assets (and limited or no new capital) would only lead to the fixed costs and fees diminishing the remaining capital of the fund."

Wisr expected the wind up to be completed by June 30.

Wisr, which is listed on the ASX, received a $30.8 million from the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), as a part of a $15 billion government fund set up to invest in structured finance opportunities.

"Wisr welcomes the investment by the AOFM into the Wisr Warehouse, which will support our ongoing mission to deliver fairly priced credit to everyday Australians, alongside our capability to the build and deliver market-leading financial wellness, predicts," Wisr chief financial officer Andrew Goodwin said in a July 15 fillings announcing the AOFM approval.

"The Wisr Warehouse continues to perform strongly and well within portfolio parameters."

Read more: WisrWisr Investment ManagementAndrew GoodwinAustralian Office of Financial Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Government fund seeks investment manager
Industry fund adds new talent
Super fund welcomes industry veteran to trustee board
Listed fintech partners for financial wellness
FIIG Securities head of intermediaries departs
Former TCorp executives join FIIG
Mystery buyer for $800m Aussie bond record
Government bond issuance to fall 20pct
Aussie government bond flaunts confidence
OneVue appoints TCorp exec
Editor's Choice
Xinja dabbles in US stocks
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Neobank Xinja has announced plans to launch a US share trading platform Dabble, giving investors access to over 3000 stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
State Street warns of dot-com parallels
ALLY SELBY
State Street Global Advisors has warned the current rally in equities markets parallels that of the dot-com boom, as price to earnings multiples continue to expand.
US considers restricting ESG in pensions
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The US Department of Labor (DOL) is considering imposing strict rules on how pension funds invest, which could see the scope for ethical and responsible investing limited.
No such thing as a free lunch: Lowe
ELIZA BAVIN
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe has said the government will likely need to borrow more money, but warned the central bank will not directly provide funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ysv89q7B