Non-bank lender winds up fund

A $5 million fund that invested in personal loans is winding up, after failing to achieve sufficient scale.

The DirectMoney Personal Loan Fund invested in fixed-rate unsecured personal loans originated by non-bank lender Wisr Investment Management.

It was launched in May 2015 and had $4.96 million in assets at May 2020 end.

Wisr, as the investment manager, advised the fund's responsible entity One Managed Investment Funds to wind up the fund as it took the view the objective had not been accomplished and can't be in the future.

"The Fund has not been able to reach an appropriate critical mass to operate in a cost effective and productive manner, making the Fund uneconomical to operate," One Managed Investment Funds said in a June 15 letter to investors.

"To continue the ongoing operation of the Fund, without the support of the Investment Manager, with $4,958,556 of assets (and limited or no new capital) would only lead to the fixed costs and fees diminishing the remaining capital of the fund."

Wisr expected the wind up to be completed by June 30.

Wisr, which is listed on the ASX, received a $30.8 million from the Australian Office of Financial Management (AOFM), as a part of a $15 billion government fund set up to invest in structured finance opportunities.

"Wisr welcomes the investment by the AOFM into the Wisr Warehouse, which will support our ongoing mission to deliver fairly priced credit to everyday Australians, alongside our capability to the build and deliver market-leading financial wellness, predicts," Wisr chief financial officer Andrew Goodwin said in a July 15 fillings announcing the AOFM approval.

"The Wisr Warehouse continues to perform strongly and well within portfolio parameters."