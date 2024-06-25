Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Nominations open for FS Power50

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 25 JUN 2024   12:32PM

Nominations for the 2024 Financial Standard Power50 are now open as we recognise the country's most influential advisers who continue to raise the standards for the profession and provide outstanding service to clients and the wider community.

This year, we celebrate the Power50 list's 11th anniversary, which has recognised 267 advisers as part of the alumni.

To be considered 'influential' advisers must be and continue to be instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry.

They are individuals who make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing, actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They can also be successful business owners, award winners, policy influencers, mentors, and educators.

The Power50 ranges from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, translating to improved financial literacy and awareness.

As part of the selection process, we also invite relevant industry associations to nominate outstanding members of their associations and combine that list with the list of nominations from the Financial Standard editorial and research teams.

Financial Standard will also nominate outstanding advisers based on feature and profile stories we have published in FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.

To nominate a worthy financial adviser, please submit a nomination form here.

Nominations are open until Friday, August 2.

Read more: Financial StandardFS Power50FS Advice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former AMP advice lead sues The Australian
Hamilton Lane closes largest raise at $8.4bn
TCorp moves to new OneFund structure
Betashares captures most net flows in managed funds industry
First Bitcoin ETF to launch this week on ASX
Macquarie AM bags top manager gong
Annual MAX Awards celebrates best in industry
QIC adds to streak of venture capital investments
Monochrome launches Bitcoin ETF amid first-mover dispute
Broken promises leave survivors in the lurch

Editor's Choice

State Street cuts fees on six ETFs

ELIZA BAVIN
State Street Global Advisors has cut fees on six Australian-based ETFs.

Vision Super in hot water over coal investment

ELIZA BAVIN
Vision Super has purchased $2.2 million in Whitehaven Coal shares after changing its ESG policy.

First Sentier Investors names people, culture lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
First Sentier Investors appointed a new chief people and culture officer, commencing in the role this week.

Telstra flags ditching venture capital arm

KARREN VERGARA
Telstra's US$1 billion start-up incubator has rebranded to Titanium Ventures as the telco giant looks to ditch the venture capital space.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
26

Hear from the CSLR CEO 

JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach