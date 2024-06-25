Nominations open for FS Power50

Nominations for the 2024 Financial Standard Power50 are now open as we recognise the country's most influential advisers who continue to raise the standards for the profession and provide outstanding service to clients and the wider community.

This year, we celebrate the Power50 list's 11th anniversary, which has recognised 267 advisers as part of the alumni.

To be considered 'influential' advisers must be and continue to be instrumental in shaping the future of the financial advice industry.

They are individuals who make a meaningful difference in their clients' financial wellbeing, actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role financial advisers play in the country's socio-economic future.

They can also be successful business owners, award winners, policy influencers, mentors, and educators.

The Power50 ranges from those that are active within industry associations to those that boast a strong social media following, translating to improved financial literacy and awareness.

As part of the selection process, we also invite relevant industry associations to nominate outstanding members of their associations and combine that list with the list of nominations from the Financial Standard editorial and research teams.

Financial Standard will also nominate outstanding advisers based on feature and profile stories we have published in FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.

To nominate a worthy financial adviser, please submit a nomination form here.

Nominations are open until Friday, August 2.