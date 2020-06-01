NEWS
Superannuation
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:42PM

Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing across the country, applications for the Early Release of Super scheme have shown no sign of slowing, according to APRA's weekly data.

Over the week to May 24, superannuation funds made payments to 220,000 members, bringing the total number of payments to 1.63 million since inception.

Previously, from inception to May 17, APRA data recorded the same number of payments had been made to members.

The total value of payments during the week to May 24 was $1.6 billion, with $12.2 billion paid since inception. The average payment made over the period since inception is $7476.

The fund-level data shows that 149 of the 177 funds that submitted data made early release payments in the period since inception to 24 May 2020.

Among all funds that submitted data, 137 (77%) completed more than 90% of payments within the five business days guideline indicated by APRA.

This has dropped from last week, in which 93% of payments were made within APRA's five business day guideline.

Further, with limited exceptions (1.4%), payments to members have been completed within 10 or more business days from receipt of applications from the ATO.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 1.09 million payments worth a total of $8.13 billion.

The average payment from those funds was $7595, with over 93% of payments made within five days.

APRA said since inception payments that have been made to eligible members have taken an average of 3.3 business days to pay after receipt of the application from the ATO and 94% have been made within five business days.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

