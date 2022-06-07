No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearViewBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022 12:56PM
Read more: Advisers, ClearView, Simon Swanson, Australians, Life Insurance Framework, Quality of Advice Review, Treasury
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.
That's according to a survey conducted by ClearView, which found a further 20% are unsure if they'd continue providing risk advice.
As it stands, 94% of advisers accept life insurance commissions, ClearView said, but 73% believe the current caps are inadequate. Less than a quarter of advisers believe the current 60/20 setting is appropriate.
Further, 70% of advisers don't plan to change the way they charge for life insurance advice; the vast majority (58%) charge upfront commissions, 26% a combination of fees and commissions and 10% charge level commissions.
The survey also found that close to 70% of advisers don't believe consumers will pay a fee for risk insurance advice, likely explaining why just 6% of respondents use a fee for service model.
ClearView surveyed members as part of its Quality of Advice Review submission, ultimately determining that the Life Insurance Framework has had no impact on the quality of advice provided; just 5% of advisers believe it has.
However, it has impacted its viability as a service offering and hampered Australians' access to life insurance advice, with 30% of advisers saying they often turn clients away and a further 42% saying they sometimes turn them away because their needs are too simple and there's little to no profit to be made.
"Advisers are often the ones most impacted by regulatory change but historically their voice has been drowned out by the large institutions and their industry bodies," ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said.
ClearView is calling on Treasury to avoid tinkering with commission rates to ensure accessibility and affordability.
"Consumers should be able to choose how they pay for life insurance advice, be that fees, commissions or a combination of both," Swanson said.
He added that while LIF is not perfect, it's better than a blanket ban on commissions.
"Further changes are unnecessary and would have many potential unintended consequences including fewer people seeking professional advice, fewer advisers providing life insurance advice and the financial cost of caring for the sick and injured falling back on their families," Swanson said.
The survey was conducted in April and May this year and received responses from 403 advisers.
Related News
Editor's Choice
The rise of the hybrid ETP|
Spaceship chair banned for two years|
No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView|
3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products|
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED