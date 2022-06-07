Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUN 2022   12:56PM

About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

That's according to a survey conducted by ClearView, which found a further 20% are unsure if they'd continue providing risk advice.

As it stands, 94% of advisers accept life insurance commissions, ClearView said, but 73% believe the current caps are inadequate. Less than a quarter of advisers believe the current 60/20 setting is appropriate.

Further, 70% of advisers don't plan to change the way they charge for life insurance advice; the vast majority (58%) charge upfront commissions, 26% a combination of fees and commissions and 10% charge level commissions.

The survey also found that close to 70% of advisers don't believe consumers will pay a fee for risk insurance advice, likely explaining why just 6% of respondents use a fee for service model.

ClearView surveyed members as part of its Quality of Advice Review submission, ultimately determining that the Life Insurance Framework has had no impact on the quality of advice provided; just 5% of advisers believe it has.

However, it has impacted its viability as a service offering and hampered Australians' access to life insurance advice, with 30% of advisers saying they often turn clients away and a further 42% saying they sometimes turn them away because their needs are too simple and there's little to no profit to be made.

"Advisers are often the ones most impacted by regulatory change but historically their voice has been drowned out by the large institutions and their industry bodies," ClearView managing director Simon Swanson said.

ClearView is calling on Treasury to avoid tinkering with commission rates to ensure accessibility and affordability.

"Consumers should be able to choose how they pay for life insurance advice, be that fees, commissions or a combination of both," Swanson said.

He added that while LIF is not perfect, it's better than a blanket ban on commissions.

"Further changes are unnecessary and would have many potential unintended consequences including fewer people seeking professional advice, fewer advisers providing life insurance advice and the financial cost of caring for the sick and injured falling back on their families," Swanson said.

The survey was conducted in April and May this year and received responses from 403 advisers.

Read more: AdvisersClearViewSimon SwansonAustraliansLife Insurance FrameworkQuality of Advice ReviewTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BT answers advisers' top tax time questions
Risk inflows hit $17.6bn last year: Analysis
Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution
Calls for Indigenous super beneficiary changes renewed
Industry groups welcome Labor government
Chalmers sworn in as treasurer
First crypto ETFs launch on Cboe Australia
Former ClearView executive in new role
RBA names new deputy governor
APRA suspends IDII work, "disappointed" in industry

Editor's Choice

The rise of the hybrid ETP

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:42PM
In the three years to March the number of ETPs increased by 29%, with the Australian market now made up of different subsets.

Spaceship chair banned for two years

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:13PM
The chair of Spaceship Capital has been banned by ASIC for failing to understand all the financial services offered by the group.

No more changes to risk commissions: ClearView

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:56PM
About 67% of financial advisers say they'd stop offering standalone risk advice if there are further changes to life insurance commissions.

3iQ introduces inaugural Australian products

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
3iQ Digital Asset Management has chosen Cboe Australia to launch its inaugural Australian products.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.