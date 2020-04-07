No exclusions for frontline workers

Australia's life insurers have committed to ensure frontline healthcare workers will not be prevented from obtaining life insurance cover due to COVID-19.

The Financial Services Council said the commitment comes on behalf of participating life insurance FSC member companies.

"Frontline healthcare workers are a group who could be exposed to contracting COVID-19 and to this end, participating life insurers are making a commitment that their exposure, or potential exposure, will not of itself be used to decline an application for cover, charge a higher premium or apply a COVID-19 pandemic risk exclusion," the FSC said.

Assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology, Senator Jane Hume, welcomed the announcement.

"Our frontline workers are doing an amazing job in this crisis, and it's vital that we're ensuring their work won't adversely affect their life insurance cover," Hume said.

"I thank the FSC and insurers for their responsiveness on this issue."

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said in developing the commitment, the FSC ensured a broad definition of a frontline healthcare worker.

"This means not only doctors, nurses and hospital staff but also those who may potentially be exposed to COVID-19 such as police, pharmacists, paramedics and age care workers," Loane said.

"While not everyone will be able to get new cover for other unrelated reasons, this commitment means potential exposure to COVID-19 alone won't affect the cover these workers can get with participating life insurers."

Loane said she hopes this measure will help reduce any anxiety that the healthcare workforce may feel when working on the frontline.

"This is part of helping these Australians to have peace of mind for themselves and their families while continuing their vital service to our community," she said.

The FSC added that for those who had life insurance cover in place prior to March 11, FSC member insurers have confirmed there are no exclusions unless the individual has not followed government travel advice.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.