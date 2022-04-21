'No easy answer' to ESG disclosures by super fund trustees

In line with heightened public attention to the challenges of climate change, patterns of ESG disclosure by superannuation fund trustees have had to evolve.

A Herbert Smith Freehills report claimed Australian superannuation fund members were more interested than ever before about how their money is put to work.

This is an unsurprising outcome when accounting for the myriad of critical media reports about Australia's unlegislated 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

Moreover, many superannuation companies' concerted advertising campaigns about their sustainability credentials have increased public demand for funds to endorse responsible ESG investment principles.

On super fund trustees' ESG disclosures, the report asserted: "In our experience, RSE licensees engage with the risks from climate change in multiple ways across their investment portfolios, and in their business operations."

"However, as community expectations intensify and as global best practice accelerates to ever-more detailed and sophisticated disclosure, the question confronting RSE licensees is just what they ought to disclose to members."

Already the Corporations Act enforced registrable superannuation entities (RSE) to disclose the extent to which ESG factors are considered in their investment process. The Act also required RSE licensees to reasonably respond to member inquiries so that they can make an informed decision about the fund and understand the fund's investments.

Misinformation about the over-representation of practices that account for climate-related risks; also known as 'greenwashing,' can also be labelled as deceptive conduct by the Act. Subsequently, such actions can be reportable to ASIC as a "significant breach."

A catch-all disclosure requirement in the Corporations Act technically required RSE licensees to disclose anything that is material to a consumer's decision to acquire an interest in a fund. Though the report also said: "Some members will be more interested than others when it comes to such detail, and producing such detailed disclosure is a time-consuming and expensive process."

The report then argued: "Penalties for misleading information underscore the need for taking a careful, measured approach."

Ultimately the demand for transparency and accountability has permeated into social norms and best practice for superannuation fund managers. The days of 'trust us, we'll do the right thing are gone' for good and the report prescribes that RSEs should disclose what they've done and intend to do on behalf of members.