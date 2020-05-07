NEWS
Superannuation
No change of mind for ERS
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:25PM

The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.

In an update to its Design and Implementation document the ATO outlined that only where there has been a "genuine mistake" may members alter their ERS applications.

The ATO said it is working with individuals where it has been established that there has been a genuine error, saying this is usually due to the incorrect amount being requested.

"A significant proportion of those applications have involved the individual selecting the incorrect amount to be released from their super account, for example they might input $10 instead of $10,000," the ATO said.

"The individual is often not aware of this error until they receive the application approval correspondence or the actual payment."

The ATO said to ensure that those individuals who have made a genuine mistake are not disadvantaged and unable to access the early release benefits the measure was designed to provide, the ATO will revoke the first determination and issue a new determination.

The new determination will then be combined with the first determination, and together will not be greater than the $10,000 limit.

"That is, the amount approved in the initial determination that is revoked and then the subsequent determination will not be greater than $10,000," it said.

"The ATO will not notify the trustee of any revocation and trustees should continue to make payments in response to any and all determinations received from the ATO, even in circumstances where a second determination for a member is received in respect of the same financial year, and whether or not payment has yet been made in response to the first determination."

The ATO said in the event a fund receives a subsequent determination for the same member it will have a unique reference number in the data file.

"If a trustee makes a payment on the basis of a determination that is later revoked by the ATO, APRA's view is that no breach of the payment standards in the SIS Act and Regulations will have occurred," the ATO said.

"However, where a trustee makes a payment after a determination has already been revoked by the ATO, APRA will not take any regulatory action for any breach of the payment standards in the SIS Act or the SIS Regulations in relation to that payment."

AUSTRAC has also confirmed that where there was a valid determination at the time of payment, the exemption from the requirement for a fund to undertake their customer identification procedure in relation to the applicant will continue to apply.

In addition, the ATO said that once it has determined the amount to be released members will not be able to change their mind on the amount they wish to withdraw or the fund it comes from.

In the event there is a rollover request in progress or being processed, the ATO said the fund will need to make a decision about the ordering of the transactions and release any available amounts.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

