NGS Super readies for admin transformation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 AUG 2025   12:39PM

After close to a year-long delay, NGS Super will begin transferring its administration services to GROW Inc. in October.

In May 2024, NGS Super announced it was ending a long-standing administration services arrangement with Mercer, instead handing the mandate to GROW Inc. At the time, it said the transition was expected to take place before the year was out.

Now, following unspecified delays, NGS Super has told members it will commence the transition shortly, with a limited service period to commence on October 23 and run through to late November.

In preparation, NGS Super said it kept a watchful eye on other recent administrator transitions.

"We have closely observed other administration transitions changes across the market and incorporated valuable lessons into our planning. With extensive preparation and clear communication at every step, we are confident this upgrade will deliver a more seamless and personalised experience for all our members," NGS Super told Financial Standard.

Earlier this year, HESTA found itself under immense scrutiny when it planned a seven-week limited service period for its transition to GROW Inc. That scrutiny continued well after services were restored on June 2, with several members telling the ABC last month they were still experiencing some delays. The fund also admitted some member contributions had been misdirected to its old administrator, Link Group (now MUFG Pension & Market Services).

"Every fund's circumstances are unique, and we are confident in our approach and in our partnership with GROW," the fund said.

"We have invested the time to plan, test, and prepare thoroughly-with a clear focus on protecting our members' data, ensuring account security, and delivering an upgrade that truly enhances their experience with NGS Super."

The fund said it has implemented a comprehensive strategy built on preparedness, transparency, and responsiveness.

The change will take place via a staggered transition plan, including rigorous testing, data verification, and multiple dry runs, "enabling us to anticipate and resolve potential disruptions before they impact our members."

Keeping members informed is most important, the fund said, with letters, emails and SMS alerts to go out throughout the transition to offer reminders, support options and updates on milestones achieved. It has also added an 'Upgrade Hub' to its website, providing a centralised location for updates and further information for members and employers.

The fund has also established a dedicated "surge-capacity" support team in anticipation of a higher volume of member interactions. This is across its call centre and digital channels.

The fund said members should consider making necessary account updates and transactions ahead of October 23 as they will not be able to transact on their account during the limited service period. All income and pension payments will be paid early, it added.

Financial hardship payments, insurance claims and payments, and immediate access to funds will be available and prioritised, NGS Super said.

"This upgrade is not just about new systems, it's about better outcomes for our members," NGS Super said.

"It will enable us to deliver more personalised service, smarter tools, and a stronger support experience that reflects our continued commitment to helping members achieve their retirement goals. We have taken a deliberate and carefully planned approach to ensure this transition is both smooth and secure."

