Superannuation

NGS Super awards $150m small caps mandate

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   12:31PM

The $12 billion industry fund has picked an external manager for a $150 million allocation to global small caps.

American Century Investments will invest the NGS allocation through its global small cap strategy.

"We believe our differentiated growth-oriented small cap strategy is a natural fit for NGS Super's portfolio. We're looking forward to building a long partnership with NGS and striving to deliver the best possible financial returns for their members," American Century head of Australia and New Zealand Elizabeth Trinh said.

The American Century Global Small Cap strategy is managed by New York based Trevor Gurwich who is a senior portfolio manager and vice president with the company.

The US$1.6 billion strategy has been running since April 2016, returning 22.24% p.a. (net of fees, in USD) to the MSCI ACWI small return's 13.49% p.a. from inception to June end.

It invests in both developed and emerging countries, with current sector favorites including consumer discretionary, information technology and industrials. About 59% of the fund is invested in US listed stocks.

Kansas headquartered American Century Investments manages about US$238 billion globally, of which $2.5 billion is Australian FUM.

It entered the Australian market in 2018, with Trinh and vice president of the institutional advisory group Michelle Kidd as its leads.

NGS Super is currently in the process of merging with Sydney's Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund (ACSRF).

