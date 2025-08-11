NGS Super aligns leadership team for growth

NGS Super is welcoming a new chief risk officer as the incumbent becomes chief financial officer, and two other executives take on new titles.

Fotine Kotsilas has become NGS Super's chief risk officer, bringing over 25 years of experience across life insurance, general insurance, superannuation and workers' compensation.

Kotsilas replaces Philippa Minney who has shifted into the role of chief financial officer.

She was most recently the deputy chief risk officer at NobleOak Life for over two years. Prior to that, she served as head of business risk at icare NSW, and held several senior roles associated with risk management at AMP, Resolution Life, and Suncorp Group.

NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera noted Kotsilas' expertise underpins elements of risk transformation initiatives, regulatory change implementation, corporate restructures and operational resilience programs.

"Fotine's appointment strengthens our leadership bench at a time when strong risk oversight is more important than ever," Previtera said.

"Her broad industry experience and track record in building resilient, member-first risk frameworks make her an excellent fit for NGS and the future we're building."

Kotsilas added: "NGS Super has a strong purpose and a clear ambition to grow while staying true to its values. I look forward to supporting the fund's strategy through disciplined risk management and the fostering of a strong risk culture."

Other changes to the executive committee include chief strategy officer and deputy chief executive Ben Facer becoming chief member officer and deputy chief executive, and Luke Jansson being promoted to chief people officer from executive manager, people and culture.

"We've brought together a refreshed, forward-looking executive team with the right capability mix to guide NGS through its next chapter," Previtera said.

NGS Super currently manages over $16 billion in super for some 112,500 members to date.